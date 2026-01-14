President Sheinbaum: «Mexico is Ready to Facilitate Dialogue Between the US and Cuba»

Original article: Presidenta Sheinbaum: «México está en la mejor disposición de ser un vehículo para generar un diálogo» entre EEUU y Cuba

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed on Wednesday, January 14, that her government is open to fostering dialogue between the United States and Cuba amid heightened tensions in the Caribbean due to military maneuvers ordered by Trump against Venezuela.

«Mexico is fully prepared to serve as a vehicle for generating dialogue. What needs to happen? Both nations, both states, need to agree, as well as the conditions under which this would occur,» stated the Mexican leader.

It’s important to note that one of Trump’s many threats involves ensuring that not «a drop of Venezuelan oil» reaches Cuba, which immediately shifts focus to Mexico, the largest oil supplier to the island in 2025, according to a report by the Financial Times.

When asked if this could lead to problems with Trump, President Sheinbaum asserted, «First and foremost, Mexico is a sovereign country and makes its own decisions, that is the priority.» She added, «We believe that the Cubans should decide their own fate, as that aligns with our Constitution, which emphasizes the sovereignty of peoples.»

