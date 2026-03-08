Progressive Mayors Unite for a Fairer Chile: Collaborative Agenda Ahead of New Political Cycle

Original article: «´Gobiernos locales para un Chile más justo»: alcaldes progresistas articulan agenda frente al nuevo ciclo político

Progressive Mayors Establish Common Roadmap for New Political Challenges

In a meeting organized by research centers and the Horizonte Ciudadano Foundation, mayors from the center-left and progressive factions convened under the theme «Local Governments for a Just Chile«, aiming to enhance municipal coordination and outline a shared agenda for the upcoming political cycle in the country. The event served as a platform for sharing management experiences and solidifying tools for the forthcoming territorial challenges .

📣 Encuentro Municipal | Hoy nos reunimos en el encuentro "𝗚𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝘀 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝘂𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼", instancia que convocó a alcaldes y alcaldesas de la centro-izquierda y el progresismo en un espacio convocado por centros de estudio del sector. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/MSZvuBrw5V — Horizonte Ciudadano (@h_ciudadano) March 7, 2026

This milestone continues the work initiated in the 2024 Programmatic Laboratories, deepening collaboration between local governments and think tanks. The executive secretariat of this space was coordinated by these research centers, tasked with uniting community leaders to oversee the commitments of the new Government, strengthen territorial management, and reassess their participation in the Chilean Association of Municipalities (ACHM).

Claudio Castro, Mayor of Renca, emphasized the significance of the political coordination achieved, stating on X: «In light of the new political cycle, progressive mayors have come together to establish a common roadmap. We prioritize urgent agendas: municipal security, funding models for true decentralization, public health and education. Territorial unity for a just Chile!» He highlighted the role of the research centers as the executive secretariat.

Gracias a los centros de estudio del arco progresista 📑 que asumen como Secretaría Ejecutiva de este espacio, que nos permitirá articularnos para fiscalizar compromisos del nuevo Gobierno, fortalecer nuestra gestión territorial y revisar nuestra participaciónen la ACHM 🤝🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/06FzQrI8RK — Claudio Castro Salas (@cn_castro) March 7, 2026

In a similar vein, Karina Delfino, the Mayor of Quinta Normal, highlighted in an Instagram post the importance of dialogue and political reflection in this new context. «Today, we held the meeting ‘Local Governments for a Just Chile’ to reflect on the new political cycle and enhance collaborative work among municipalities. This dialogue and coordination reinforces the need for unity to defend achieved advancements and to continue working towards fairer, more equitable communities,» Delfino stated.

Tomás Vodanovic, the Mayor of Maipú, succinctly captured the spirit of the meeting, stating, «Progressive mayors advance in unity to continue pushing for the changes our communities need.»

Meanwhile, Claudia Pizarro, the Mayor of La Pintana, articulated the active vigilance stance they will maintain. «Progressive mayors from popular municipalities gathered to discuss the Chile we want. We agree to collaborate with the incoming government, but we will also be watchful to defend all social progress achieved through years of struggle and effort,» Pizarro stated, reflecting the commitment of municipalities to uphold rights within their territories.