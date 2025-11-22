Prominent Astronomer Teresa Paneque Joins Jeannette Jara’s Campaign Team Ahead of Runoff Election

Original article: Destacada astrónoma Teresa Paneque entre los refuerzos del Comando de Jeannette Jara de cara al balotaje

Jeannette Jara Assembles a Broad and Diverse Team for the Runoff Election, Highlighting Teresa Paneque After Historic Scientific Recognition

The presidential candidate for Unidad por Chile, Jeannette Jara, has officially unveiled a strong team to bolster her campaign for the final phase, with the notable appointment of Paulina Vodanovic as campaign chief. This news was reported by 24 Horas / TVN, explaining that the restructuring follows the resignation of strategic coordinator Darío Quiroga, who faced scrutiny for comments regarding Franco Parisi and Zandra Parisi. “We will see significant strengthening,” Jara noted, emphasizing the diversity of her new team.

Jara stressed that her command exemplifies plurality and inclusivity. When asked about Quiroga’s departure, she remarked, “When you gather more people, there will always be differences. This is not a one-party system like Kast’s. Those who have had disagreements with him end up excluded. We are a diverse alliance.” The candidate reaffirmed that differing past opinions do not necessitate uniformity within the coalition.

The list of new regional officials has also seen significant expansion. Among them are Vlado Mirosevic (Arica), José Miguel Carvajal (Tarapacá), Daniella Cicardini and Yasna Provoste (Atacama), Alí Manouchehri (Coquimbo), Rodrigo Mundaca (Valparaíso), Raúl Soto and Pablo Silva (O’Higgins), as well as Javier Muñoz and Consuelo Veloso (Maule), Óscar Crisóstomo (Ñuble), Gastón Saavedra (Biobío), Ricardo Celis (La Araucanía), Luis Cuvertino (Los Ríos), Emilia Nuyado and Tito Ulloa (Los Lagos), Ximena Órdenes and Andrea Macías (Aysén), Javiera Morales and Jorge Flies (Magallanes), Claudia Pascual (Metropolitana), and Ricardo Díaz (Antofagasta).

The central team has been strengthened with new strategic coordinations, with Daniella Cicardini and Daniel Manouchehri overseeing the northern macrozone, and Alejandra Sepúlveda and Beatriz Sánchez managing the central-southern area. Volunteer coordinators will include Gonzalo Winter, Ignacio Achurra, and Ana María Gazmuri, along with additional names such as Felipe Ríos, DJ Black, Coronel Valverde, Alejandra Costamaña, Eliana Albasetti, Diana Aurenque, Erto Pantoja, Claudio Arredondo, Mariel Bravo, Klaudia Kemper, Verónica Baeza, Tania González, Ricardo Villarroel, Francisco Vidal, Iona Rothfeld, Rodrigo “El Polaco” Goldberg, Matías Pino, Paola Méndez, Roberto Rojas, Humberto Solar, Marcos Illesca, Guillermo Gómez, Tiare Villarroel, Carlos Campos Riquelme, Cecilia Urzúa, and Nadia Carrillo Zambrano.

It is noteworthy that Chilean astronomer Teresa Paneque has just received the prestigious Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award in Washington, often referred to as the “Oscar of Scientific Communication,” among more than 700 applicants. She is the first Chilean to be recognized in her category, celebrated for her outreach work and a community that boasts over one million followers, as well as her internationally recognized contributions and her successful children’s series “The Universe According to Carlota.” Her scientific achievements include a PhD from Leiden University and affiliations with the European Southern Observatory (ESO).

In conclusion, Jara emphasized that these new appointments aim to enhance social, cultural, scientific, and territorial representation for her candidacy, bolstering Unidad por Chile’s competitiveness in the upcoming runoff election.