Prosecutor Pushes for Preventive Detention of Ángela Vivanco: «The Court Confirmed the Evidence Indicates Criminal Activity»

Ángela Vivanco is charged with three counts of bribery and one of money laundering in the «Belarusian Doll» case, making her the first former Supreme Court minister to face preventive detention.

Regional prosecutor of Los Lagos, Carmen Gloria Wittwer, commented on the decision by the Seventh Guarantee Court of Santiago, which ruled on Friday to impose preventive detention on former Supreme Court minister, Ángela Vivanco, accused of being part of a corrupt network linked to the so-called Belarusian Doll case.

The court deemed the precautionary measure necessary, considering that Vivanco’s release poses a threat to societal safety, as she faces accusations of three bribery-related crimes and one of money laundering.

The prosecutor expressed satisfaction with the ruling, emphasizing that «the court confirmed our investigation is robust and that all the evidence presented substantiates the charges against Vivanco.»

«We will continue our investigation as we still have a considerable amount of work ahead of us,» she stressed.

Wittwer noted that while «the prosecution investigates all individuals with equal professionalism and objectivity,» the importance of investigating a former Supreme Court minister and the impact of her decisions on the justice system cannot be overlooked.

She highlighted efforts to ensure that the investigation was conducted with «extreme rigor, professionalism, and utmost care to protect the rights of the accused while ensuring that evidence was gathered under judicial authorization with maximum safeguards,» reported CNN Chile.

When asked about the judiciary’s response concerning the ex-minister’s association with the Belarusian Plot, Wittwer replied that it «reacted swiftly by removing her from her position.»

«The reflection made in that regard is quite clear,» she pointed out.

Regarding upcoming actions and a potential reformulation of charges against Vivanco, she mentioned that this will be evaluated as new evidence arises.

Vivanco is expected to remain at the women’s detention center in San Joaquín for the duration of the investigation period.

This case marks a significant milestone in Chilean justice, being the first time a former Supreme Court minister faces such serious criminal proceedings and preventive detention.

🔴 NOW: 7th Guarantee Court of Santiago decrees preventive detention of Ángela Vivanco Martínez, former Supreme Court minister, charged by the Public Prosecutor as the perpetrator of bribery and money laundering. pic.twitter.com/eFIn9A0oSj — Poder Judicial Chile (@PJudicialChile) January 30, 2026

Prosecution’s Accusation Against Ángela Vivanco for Bribery and Money Laundering

During the formal hearing earlier this week, prosecutor Carmen Gloria Wittwer detailed the basis for the accusations against the former minister for bribery and money laundering.

According to the investigation by the Public Prosecutor, Ángela Vivanco and her partner, Gonzalo Migueles Oteíza, allegedly received at least 90 million pesos while the Supreme Court processed protective measures related to a dispute between state-owned Codelco and the Chilean-Belarusian consortium Belaz Movitec (CBM).

The consortium was represented by lawyers Mario Vargas and Eduardo Lagos, who—along with Migueles—have been in preventive detention since November 15 for their alleged involvement in a scheme intended to favor CBM.

The prosecutor clarified that as a minister, Vivanco allegedly voted favorably on resolutions benefiting the consortium amid a lawsuit over a failed bidding process, which compelled Codelco to pay around 17 billion pesos.

It is suggested that the company used some of this money to pay fees to the lawyers Vargas and Lagos, who then allegedly funneled part of these funds to the ex-minister and her partner through a scheme that, according to the investigation, involved property registrars Sergio Yáber (Puente Alto) and Yamil Najle (Chillán), as well as currency trader Harold Pizarro, who are currently under nighttime house arrest for their assistance.

In her arguments, prosecutor Wittwer was firm: «In violation of her duties, during the processing of protective measures before the Supreme Court, she participated with her vote in resolutions favorable to the procedural and financial claims of CBM, compelling Codelco to disburse millionaire sums to the consortium, funds from which the company paid lawyer fees, resulting in these lawyers, with part of those funds, granting economic benefits to then-minister Vivanco and her partner, Victor Gonzalo Migueles Oteíza, who, in concert with her, facilitated the means to receive the payment.»