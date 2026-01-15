Prosecutor Refutes Milei Government’s Claims Blaming Mapuches for Wildfires in Patagonia

Original article: Fiscal desmiente al Gobierno de Milei y asegura que los mapuches no son responsables de incendios forestales

Amid the emergency caused in Argentina by wildfires that have consumed over 12,000 hectares, Chubut’s Attorney General, Carlos Díaz Mayer, contradicted accusations from the Ministry of Security about alleged involvement of «terrorist mapuche groups».

Chubut’s Attorney General, Carlos Díaz Mayer, dismissed the claims made by Javier Milei’s government regarding supposed mapuche responsibility for the wildfires occurring in Patagonia, Argentina.

As over 300 firefighters battled the raging blaze that has devastated more than 12,000 hectares in the Andean region, the Ministry of Security, headed by Alejandra Monteoliva—who took office in December after the departure of now-senator Patricia Bullrich—suggested there were «preliminary indications» linking the fires to «self-described terrorist mapuche groups» with histories of attacks on public safety and private property, under the guise of environmental terrorism.

In the area of the fires in Chubut, deliberate and intentional acts to start the fire are under investigation. Preliminary indications suggest these crimes are linked to self-described terrorist mapuche groups, with histories of attacks on safety… — Ministerio de Seguridad Nacional (@MinSeguridad_Ar) January 11, 2026

However, provincial authorities responsible for the criminal investigation firmly rebutted these claims. Speaking to Radio 10, prosecutor Díaz Mayer, who is leading the case, categorically denied such assertions.

«I have nothing of that in the investigation. I don’t know what information the Minister has; I have none of that, none at all. I would outright dismiss that situation,» the prosecutor stated.

«I don’t have that information in the case, nor any evidence that leads me to that direction. Perhaps the Minister has something. I know the Governor [Ignacio Torres] told the Minister on social media that there was nothing of the sort in the investigation. I don’t know where she is getting that information; it is not official information from the case,” he emphasized.

He confirmed that technical examinations “detected the presence of accelerants as fuels at the site where the fire likely started,” suggesting the intent behind the disaster. However, he dissociated this finding from any organized groups.

“We have several lines of investigation open and we are not discarding any at this time,” he remarked, clarifying that the technical findings do not support the theories circulated by the administration of the so-called «libertarian».

“We categorically dismiss conspiracy theories and any link to radicalized groups,” affirmed the magistrate.

“Over 12,000 hectares have burned” due to the wildfires

He highlighted that over 50 joint operations with the police have been carried out to rule out suspects and push forward with identifying the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Furthermore, he emphasized the severity of the damage caused: “Over 12,000 hectares have burned,” he stated.

The prosecutor described the potential culprit as “a madman and a criminal” and referred to the complexity of the investigation due to the circumstances: at the time the fire ignited, approximately 3,000 people and over 800 vehicles were in the area of Puerto Patriada due to the tourist season.

He also mentioned that a new element has been introduced to the investigation, as a threat was recorded by the Epuyén Fire Brigade simultaneously with the start of the fire, which is being analyzed as a potential lead.

Díaz Mayer was clear about the gravity of the incident, noting that the wildfire, which still has active hotspots, has caused “enormous damage to the environment and society.” Concerning penalties, he warned that the responsible party, once identified and proven guilty, could face “up to 20 years in prison” for the intentional crime of arson.

In response to the prosecutor’s remarks, several sectors have raised suspicions that the flames were ignited as part of a plan by private economic groups to burn land and subsequently purchase it, facilitated by the new deregulations to the Land and Forest Laws announced by Javier Milei’s government a month ago.