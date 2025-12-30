Prosecutors Seek Over 23 Years in Prison for Cathy Barriga in Fraud and Mismanagement Case

The former UDI mayor will face charges of fiscal fraud, forgery of public documents, embezzlement of public funds, and incompatible negotiations.

Prosecutors Seek Over 23 Years in Prison for Cathy Barriga in Fraud and Mismanagement Case
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Maipú: Fiscalía pide más de 23 años de cárcel para Cathy Barriga por 4 delitos

The Metropolitan East Prosecutor’s Office announced the conclusion of its investigation into former UDI mayor of Maipú, Cathy Barriga, who faces charges for four crimes: fiscal fraud, forgery of public documents, embezzlement of public funds, and incompatible negotiations.

Overall, the total sentences requested by the Public Ministry exceed 23 years in prison, as reported by various national media outlets on Tuesday.

Through their social media channels, the Metropolitan East Prosecutor’s Office commented on the completion of the proceedings and the request to initiate the trial against Cathy Barriga, in a statement delivered by Pamela Valdés, head of legal counsel at the Prosecutor’s Office.

We will continue to provide updates. Keep reading about this case:

Barriga

Audit Office: Cathy Barriga Reported $10 Million to Servel, Did Not Pay Supplier, and Transferred Funds to Lavín

List of Celebrities Who Received Payments from Cathy Barriga Through the ‘Fuerza de Mujer’ Program in Maipú

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Contraloría Report Reveals Cathy Barriga's Misuse of $10 Million in Funds, Transferred to Spouse Joaquín Lavín Instead of Supplier

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Setback for the Right: Court Approves Lifting Immunity for Joaquín Lavín Over Alleged Corruption Charges

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Senator Fabiola Campillai Calls for Legislation to Suspend Salaries of Expelled Parliament Members

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Prosecution Files Charges Seeking 10 Years for Rape and 4 Years for Sexual Abuse Against Former Undersecretary Monsalve

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Maipú Councilor Accused of Tax Fraud Allegedly Threatened Former Advisors with Ties to Aragua Train

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Colo Colo Fans' Deaths: Two Police Officers Under Investigation Granted House Arrest Despite Prison Request

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Six Years After the Social Outburst: Prosecutor's Office Confirms 464 Eye Trauma Victims and 30 Fatalities

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Peruvian Prosecutors Accuse Former President Martín Vizcarra of Receiving Major Bribes: Trial Enters Critical Phase

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

National Prosecutor Ángel Valencia Denies Request to Remove Prosecutor from Julia Chuñil Disappearance Case

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano