Prosecutors Seek Over 23 Years in Prison for Cathy Barriga in Fraud and Mismanagement Case

Maipú: Fiscalía pide más de 23 años de cárcel para Cathy Barriga por 4 delitos

The Metropolitan East Prosecutor’s Office announced the conclusion of its investigation into former UDI mayor of Maipú, Cathy Barriga, who faces charges for four crimes: fiscal fraud, forgery of public documents, embezzlement of public funds, and incompatible negotiations.

Overall, the total sentences requested by the Public Ministry exceed 23 years in prison, as reported by various national media outlets on Tuesday.

Through their social media channels, the Metropolitan East Prosecutor’s Office commented on the completion of the proceedings and the request to initiate the trial against Cathy Barriga, in a statement delivered by Pamela Valdés, head of legal counsel at the Prosecutor’s Office.

