Pudahuel Launches Summer Cultural Event with Over 200 Free Activities

Pudahuel Mayor Ítalo Bravo revealed the schedule for the "Cassata Cultural 2026" this summer, which will feature over 20 free cultural activities organized by the Festival Teatro a Mil (FITAM) and the municipality.

The Municipality of Pudahuel has unveiled the schedule for the «Cassata Cultural 2026» this summer, featuring more than 20 free cultural activities, including renowned international performances from the Festival Teatro a Mil and major events supported by the municipality.

For over three weeks, streets, parks, and public spaces in the area will transform into open stages for theater, music, circus acts, and community cultural expressions, establishing Pudahuel as a leading cultural hub this summer in the Metropolitan Region.

The Cassata Cultural 2026 aligns with one of the seven key themes of the Popular Mayor’s administration, which emphasizes culture. The event will take place from January 3 to February 1, offering a decentralized and free program that enhances access to the arts, community involvement, and the cultural use of public spaces.

Among the highlights, the lineup features «Apesanteur,» an international street theater performance by the French company Royal de Luxe, part of the official program of the Festival Teatro a Mil (FITAM); «La Pérgola de las Flores,» an emblematic Chilean theater production with its official cast; and the theatrical piece «La Ciudad Sin Ti,» co-directed by renowned actors Rodrigo Muñoz and Claudia Pérez.

The Cassata Cultural will conclude in late January with the grand Emerging Culture Festival, celebrating its 25th anniversary in the community.

