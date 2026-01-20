Puente Alto Sends First Humanitarian Aid Delegation to Penco with Medical Staff and Mobile Clinics

"These mobile units will provide on-ground health, veterinary, and logistical support, enhancing the response efforts already spearheaded in the area by Puente Alto Mayor Matías Toledo Herrera, alongside his counterpart in Penco, Rodrigo Vera Riquelme," municipal officials stated.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Con personal médico y clínicas móviles: Municipio de Puente Alto envía su primera delegación de ayuda a Penco

The municipality of Puente Alto has dispatched its inaugural aid delegation to Penco, one of the areas hardest hit by the recent forest fires affecting the Biobío and Ñuble regions.

This assistance is part of a broader humanitarian effort initiated by the Puente Alto municipality. At 1 PM on Tuesday, January 20th, a convoy comprising 36 municipal officials and 4 volunteer residents, including medical personnel and emergency responders, departed with supplies gathered over the past few days to support affected families.

The delegation is also equipped with an ambulance, a mobile health clinic, a mobile veterinary clinic, a van with additional personnel, a pickup truck with emergency kits, a UGRED vehicle, an electric generator, and internet connectivity.

The organization clarified that sending this team will not impact the regular medical services in Puente Alto, as those involved perform management and logistical roles without altering the standard clinical services.

This humanitarian action is part of a Cooperation, Collaboration, and Mutual Aid Agreement signed on January 20, 2026, between the municipalities of Puente Alto and Penco, formalizing reciprocal support mechanisms in disaster situations and strengthening local emergency response capabilities.

Additionally, the Puente Alto municipality has set up 45 collection points throughout the community to continue gathering donations for families affected by the fires in the southern part of the country.

