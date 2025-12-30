Pulso Ciudadano Survey Reveals Majority of Youth Under 30 Hold Negative Views on Kast Government

Original article: Pulso Ciudadano: Mayoría de jóvenes menores de 30 años tiene «sentimientos negativos» ante el gobierno de Kast

The latest edition of the Pulso Ciudadano survey, conducted in December 2025, highlights a concerning trend among young people regarding the government of José Antonio Kast, with many expressing «negative feelings» toward its inception.

Specifically, 61.1% of respondents under 30 reported having «negative feelings» about the Kast administration, compared to 47.4% who expressed the opposite sentiment, noting «positive feelings.»

This trend continues, albeit with a narrower margin, in the 31-40 age group, where negative sentiments slightly outnumber positive ones at 54% to 53.9%.

The sentiment shifts significantly in older demographics: among those aged 41-50, 61.7% expressed positive feelings about Kast taking office, while optimism reaches 65% among those over 51 years old.

With a sample size of 1,403 interviews and a margin of error of +/- 2.6%, this survey was conducted between December 22 and 29, 2025, using a national representative online panel, as reported by Activa Research.

«The study was conducted under the international quality standard ISO 20252, designed for market and public opinion research companies. The funding for the study comes from Activa Research’s own resources,» they added. You can review the full survey HERE.

El Ciudadano