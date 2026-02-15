Quinchao Celebrates Cultural Heritage with the 2nd Williche Seaweeds and Coastal Spaces Festival

Original article: Quinchao proyecta su herencia ancestral: II Festival de las Algas y los Espacios Costeros Marinos

2nd Williche Seaweeds and Coastal Spaces Festival Approaches

On Friday, February 20, the «2nd Williche Seaweeds and Coastal Spaces Festival» will take place in the commune of Quinchao. This initiative, driven by communities applying for Marine Coastal Spaces from Indigenous Peoples (ECMPO), is supported by CECPAN and the Quinchao municipality. The festival aims to highlight community economies, conservation, and the revival of ancestral food traditions in the archipelago through traditional dishes from the Chono, Williche, and Chilote cultures.

The event will showcase the best of traditional cuisine deeply rooted in the family and cultural heritage of the indigenous coastal Mapuche Williche communities, who have practiced gathering along the coastline for centuries, as well as the preservation and preparation of fish and shellfish in various forms. Among the highlights is the return of the curanto de luche alongside a wide array of ancestral preparations.

The festival will also feature a variety of local vegetables, crafts, craft beers, chicha, and navegao, plus informative booths and educational workshops. Musical programming will run until midnight with performances by Don Tito Villegas, Enrique Millán, Los Amigos de Apiao, Hermanos Antipani, the historic Huenteche group from Achao, Los Indomables, traditional chamamé, as well as Mapuche artist Daniela Millaleo and the Duo Rayenko from Yaldad.

Macarena Guichaquelen, territorial coordinator of the Ecmpoderando Quinchao Program, explained that this second edition “arises from the need to showcase our ancestral culture, which is safeguarded today in the 9 ECMPO applications that group 25 Indigenous communities from the Wapintu Quinchao territory.” She emphasized that “through the Lafkenche Law, our communities have engaged in many years of organization and advocacy, though we have often faced scrutiny, making it tough to validate a Williche-Mapuche organizational effort.”

In this context, she pointed out that “this festival serves as an opportunity for the communities in the territory to come together and welcome our lamuen, who also engage in various defense processes—not just of the sea, but also the protection of water sources and the Piwchen mountain range.” Furthermore, she expressed hope that “our ancestral, insular cuisine can once again be showcased and valued, along with our traditional medicine, lawen, and that attendees can enjoy music, primarily with an understanding of the significance of defending our mapu, our territory.”

Finally, Guichaquelen extended an open invitation: “We invite everyone who wishes to join us in this significant and challenging work undertaken by Indigenous communities—to see through our perspective the immense respect and value we place on the Labken/mar for its abundance, health, and strength.” Thus, the festival is envisioned not only as a cultural celebration but also as a public declaration of identity, organization, and territorial defense that reverberates beyond the archipelago.

Listen to the event capsule in the following reels from Wapintu Quinchao

Key Highlights of the Event:

II Williche Seaweeds and Coastal Spaces Festival: Friday, February 20

📍 2nd edition of the festival in Quinchao.

📌 Variety of local vegetables.

📌 Local crafts.

📌 Extensive showcase of ancestral island cuisine.

📌 The traditional curanto de luche returns.

🎶 In music:

📌 Don Tito Villegas shares the stage with Enrique Millán.

📌 Los Amigos de Apiao (folk).

📌 Hermanos Antipani.

📌 Huenteche group from Achao.

📌 Los Indomables.

📌 Cumbias and chamamé to get the audience dancing.

📌 Daniela Millaleo, a prominent Mapuche artist, accompanies with her guitar.

📌 Duo Rayenko from Yaldad.

🍻 Craft beers, chicha, and navegao.

📚 Informational booths and educational workshops. Live music until midnight.