Rafael Pichún Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison, Claims Forestry Companies Influence Judicial Decisions

Original article: “Queda claro el poderío de estas empresas”: Werken Rafael Pichún condenado a 7 años de cárcel

Pichún Sentenced to 7 Years Accuses Forestry Companies of Judicial Influence: «It’s a Political Persecution Strategy»

The Cañete Oral Criminal Court has sentenced six individuals for arson and threats stemming from events in October 2023 on the road to Antuco. The highest sentence was given to Óscar Hernán Cañupán Calfín, who received 17 years of effective imprisonment. Four others were sentenced to 15 years and one day, while Rafael Genaro Pichún Collonao was sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Amidst this legal process, Rafael Pichún Collonao, recognized as a werken of his lof and son of the historical lonko, Pascual Pichún, issued a public letter from the Angol prison, shared via Radio Kurruf, highlighting the underlying conflict in Wallmapu.

Full Letter from Werken Rafael Pichún

In his communication, Pichún states:

«Mari Mari kom pu nagmapu, wallmapuche kom pu peñi ka pu lamieng. Kiñe tra chaliwun letuan pu ke che, pu ke lonko lawengelu, kona filpule lof: Ka kiñe chaliwun puke wenuy adkazinetew fanten mew.

Inche werken Rafael Pichun Collonao.

Today, from the Angol prison, one day after hearing the state and corporate decision—working together in Wallmapu—to impose this sentence against me.

First, I greet my people, my lof, family, and friends, both Mapuche and non-Mapuche, for their support during these days, which have been filled with hate from the enemy persecutors of the Mapuche.

The story in this case is based on a meticulous and orchestrated strategy of political persecution, which has been a recurring theme for the last 30 years against the autonomy movement, aimed at the power structure of the Chilean state and big business: the forestry and extractive industries, which have severely harmed our native forests, wildlife, watercourses, ñgen, and all that inhabits it, including both Mapuche and non-Mapuche people.

The 7-year prison sentence against me is yet another manifestation of hatred towards the struggle of our people… THIS CLEARLY DEMONSTRATES THE POWER OF THESE COMPANIES, including FORESTAL ARAUCO, WHO INTERFERE WITH COURT DECISIONS.

I have been condemned as a traditional Mapuche authority, in my role as werken…

I continue to shout to the world for our freedom!

My people remain steadfast, lof, families, and revolutionary men and women! We uphold the right to defend the itrofilmogen.

We declare we will give not an inch of space to defeat and will diligently follow the mandate of our kuifikecheyem.

Freedom for our lonko Juan Pichun Collonao.

Freedom for the Temulemu Chico lof.

Freedom for the Mapuche political prisoners.

Freedom for the CAM Mapuche political prisoners.

Angol Prison, Tuesday, January 20, 2026″.

Context of the Ruling

The unanimous ruling (case roll 64-2025) was issued by judges Marcos Pincheira Barrios (president), Perla Roa Borgoño, and Kary Videla Beltrán (reporting judge). In addition to prison sentences, all those convicted face disqualifications from public office and political rights, as well as fines.

The ruling states: «To Óscar Hernán Cañupán Calfín, a unique penalty of 17 years of effective imprisonment, with legal accessories of absolute disqualification for life from public office and political rights, along with disqualification for titular professions for the duration of the sentence; plus a fine of 11 UTM, as the author of the consummated crimes of arson (2) and threats (2). The accused Bastián Andrés Llaitul Vergara, Axel Cristóbal Campos Vivallos, Roberto Alejandro Garling Infanta, and José Ignacio Lienqueo Márquez received sentences of 15 years and one day each, with the same legal accessories and fines of 11 UTM each, as co-authors of the crimes… Meanwhile, Rafael Genaro Pichún Collonao must serve 7 years of imprisonment, legal accessories, and pay a fine of 4 UTM, as the author of a consummated crime of arson.»