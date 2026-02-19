Rapa Nui’s Mataveri Airport Expansion: New 9,000 Square Meter Terminal Nearly Triples Current Size

Original article: Rapa Nui: Nuevo aeropuerto Mataveri tendrá 9 mil metros cuadrados, casi tres veces su tamaño actual

From Rapa Nui, President Gabriel Boric announced advancements in the infrastructure projects for Mataveri Airport, which will feature a new terminal measuring 9,000 square meters—almost three times its current size.

The Mataveri Airport Investment Plan for 2025-2035 encompasses over $400 million and consists of three phases: the construction of a public road and perimeter fence; the establishment of a temporary terminal with a new platform; and ultimately, the construction of a permanent terminal that will offer the same level of services found at all airports in Chile.

Regarding this, the Head of State emphasized the importance of ensuring that Rapa Nui’s main connectivity point, the airport, «meets the standards required for one of Chile’s top tourist destinations, alongside San Pedro de Atacama and Torres del Paine.»

«We want the island’s residents to know that we are working not just for visitors who come for 15 or 20 days and then leave, but for those who live here every day. We owe it to them and must improve their quality of life,» the President stressed.

Presidential Commitment

It is noteworthy that fulfilling a promise made by Boric in his Public Account of 2022, the Ministry of National Assets delivered in 2024 to the heirs of Rafael Roe Roe the records of land settlement. This agreement includes the transfer of the land currently housing the passenger terminal and commercial aviation platform at Mataveri Airport, once it relocates to the new site.

On this matter, the Chilean President commented, «Upon assuming office, we listened to the over half-century demand from the Roe family regarding the land where this airport is situated. We committed to resolving this issue and delivered on that promise. In May 2022, we signed a memorandum of understanding with the Roe family, and in 2024, in a historic agreement, they received the corresponding settlement records.»

9,000 Square Meters

According to the information provided by the government, the permanent terminal at the airport will span 9,000 square meters and will boast more modern, comfortable, and spacious infrastructure than the current building.

The temporary passenger terminal will be a 4,500-square-meter facility that will include amenities for managing passenger flow, services, support, transportation access, and parking for 90 cars and 10 minibuses.

In addition to this temporary terminal and the permanent terminal, a new public road will be constructed measuring 742 meters in length, and a new platform at the airport covering 29,000 square meters will be added, along with over 27,000 square meters of taxiways and safety margins.

«The expansion of the airport and the relocation of part of its facilities to the Orito area is a long-awaited project. It will not only address historic infrastructure challenges but also better prepare the island to meet the growing tourist demand and the needs of the local island community,» stated Public Works Minister Jessica López, who joined the President at this significant milestone.

El Ciudadano