Regulatory Body Takes Action Against Former Viña del Mar Mayor: Reminder of Javier Macaya’s Controversial Severance Package

Tras demanda de Contraloría contra Reginato: Recuerdan el millonario finiquito que recibió Javier Macaya en la Corporación Municipal de Viña del Mar

This week, a report from El Mercurio de Valparaíso detailed a demand for reparations filed by the regulatory body against former Viña del Mar mayor, Virginia Reginato (UDI), and 11 former executives of the city’s municipal corporation.

According to the report, the regulatory entity is seeking the return of $1,122,359,123, which is cited as the economic damage caused by their «negligent conduct.»

The report states that this reparations claim, which will be addressed by the Court of Accounts, is based on a 2024 analysis identifying payments for interest, adjustments, and collection costs arising from delayed payments of pensions and health contributions for workers from 2020 to 2023.

The regulatory body argues that these amounts were covered with public resources after funds were «allocated for other purposes,» directly harming the assets of the Viña del Mar Municipal Corporation, due to the «negligent conduct of those responsible for timely payment of contributions, violating the duties associated with their positions.»

The Connection Between Javier Macaya and Virginia Reginato

In February 2024, on the social media platform X, author Jorge Baradit and UDI senator Javier Macaya clashed after Baradit claimed Macaya was the legal administrator and campaign chief for Reginato during her tenure at the Viña del Mar Municipality—a statement Macaya refuted, asserting that while he worked there from 2004 to 2009, he did not hold any of the positions mentioned.

However, weeks later, El Ciudadano’s investigative team accessed an official document confirming that senator Macaya indeed served as the legal head of the Municipal Corporation during Reginato’s administration, even receiving a substantial severance package that raised questions due to its high amount.

This information has resurfaced in light of the reparations demand filed against Virginia Reginato. Read the full article below:

