Rehabilitation Project Launches for Violeta Parra Museum in Santiago

Carolina Arredondo, the Minister of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage, toured the Violeta Parra Museum today, accompanied by Ángel Parra, a representative of the Parra family; Daniela Guzmán, a member of the cultural space’s board; and Denise Elphick, the museum’s executive director.

This visit marks the commencement of restoration efforts at the museum, which are set to begin on Friday, November 14.

«The start of these works and the projection of its reopening to the public by the first quarter of 2026 is very significant, especially since the museum is located in a central area, neighboring institutions like Vicuña Mackenna 20 and the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center among many others. This is also part of President Boric’s commitments related to cultural infrastructure and signifies an enhancement of public experience while preserving part of Violeta Parra’s legacy,» stated Minister Carolina Arredondo.

Denise Elphick, director of the Violeta Parra Museum, emphasized, «We have been working for two years to begin these works, and today it’s finally a reality. We are collaborating with JLA Engineering and Construction, which won the bid; we already have the construction site set up, and tomorrow we will officially commence the work.»

«It is crucial for us to return a space that belongs to everyone back to the public, especially given its significance in the city. The mission during the 122 days of construction ahead is to allow Violeta to once again inhabit this space, and for the museum to reopen its doors,» added Denise Elphick.

Regarding the financing for the rehabilitation, the director highlighted that «one billion pesos from committed insurance funds have been allocated for this phase of the project, distributed across three main categories: concrete finishing, curtain wall work, and the initiation of construction along with its coordination with JLA Engineering and Construction Ltda. The board of the Violeta Parra Museum Foundation decided to proceed in stages, postponing only the auditorium for next year.»

Minister Arredondo and Ángel Parra touring the construction works alongside Denise Elphick and Daniela Guzmán.

Ángel Parra, board member of the Violeta Parra Museum Foundation and granddaughter of Violeta Parra, remarked that «at this moment and at this stage, the museum has become much more socially engaging due to community involvement and neighborhood proximity. Violeta Parra built the country with love, care, and generosity, leaving her work to all Chileans. We have to share it.»

About the Project

The rehabilitation and maintenance project for the main venue, located at Vicuña Mackenna 37, has been awarded to JLA Engineering and Construction Ltda., following a 42-day open bidding process. The project includes the direction, management, and comprehensive execution of the works aimed at recovering and emphasizing the building’s value, ten years after its inauguration.

The estimated duration of the work is four months. Two companies participated in the bidding process. According to the adjudication report, JLA Engineering and Construction’s proposal provided the best results across the economic offer (50%), technical experience (30%), and time frame (20%).

The execution of the works will be technically supervised by Nogués Consultores Asociados, ensuring compliance with quality standards, timelines, and scopes defined in the bidding terms.

