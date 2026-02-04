Relatives of Executed Political Activists Condemn Trump’s Collective Punishment Order Against Cuba

Original article: “Castigo colectivo”: Familiares de Ejecutados Políticos rechazan orden de Trump contra Cuba

«We express our full and active solidarity with the Cuban people, who have suffered the disastrous consequences of the economic blockade imposed by the United States for more than 67 years,» the organization stated in a public declaration.

The Chilean Association of Relatives of Political Executions expressed its «deep concern and rejection» of the recent executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump against Cuba.

The document, which designates the Caribbean island as an «unusual and extraordinary threat» to U.S. national security, was described by the organization as a serious violation of international law and a potential tool for arbitrary application against any nation.

The association, born from the struggle for the memory of victims of Augusto Pinochet’s civic-military dictatorship, warned about the expansive and dangerous nature of the measure.

«This same executive order could be arbitrarily applied to Chile or any other country simply for maintaining diplomatic relations or signing agreements that the United States does not approve,» they noted in a public statement.

For the signatories, the action taken by the Trump administration «constitutes a serious violation of international law, the sovereignty of states, and the principle of self-determination of peoples,» establishing a precedent of interference that threatens the autonomy of nations.

The core of the denunciation centers on the economic blockade, reinforced by this new order from the far-right administration, as a tool designed to inflict suffering on the island.

«This blockade has affected the entire population: men and women, girls and boys, creating a true collective punishment.» The choice of the term «collective punishment» is not accidental; it deliberately evokes a concept of international humanitarian law that prohibits sanctioning a civilian population for actions in which they bear no direct responsibility.

The organization recalled the widespread global consensus against the embargo, citing the United Nations General Assembly vote from last October, where, «for the thirty-third time and by an overwhelming majority (165 votes in favor),» the call for its end was made.

«However, the U.S. government persists in disregarding the will of the international community and remains responsible for the suffering endured by the Cuban people, which is now intended to be exacerbated further,» they lamented.

International Call to Reject Coercive Measures Against Cuba

Drawing from their historical experience, the relatives of victims of the Chilean dictatorship established a parallel with other contexts of oppression.

«As relatives of victims of the civic-military dictatorship in our country, we cannot refrain from denouncing that these practices of sanctions, economic strangulation, and isolation are also replicated in other contexts, such as with the Palestinian people in Gaza, where blockade policies and deprivation lead to hunger, death, and serious human rights violations, affecting especially children,» they noted, drawing a line between mechanisms of pressure that they argue have a devastating humanitarian impact.

In conclusion of their declaration, the Association of Relatives of Political Executions extended «an urgent call to all countries and international organizations to reject coercive and unilateral measures» and demanded «the U.S. government to end the sanctions, threats, and harassment against Cuba.»

Thus, an organization born from resistance to violence in Chile raised its voice to condemn what it perceives as a form of structural and economic violence imposed by Washington, defending, from the memory of its own pain, the right to self-determination for all peoples.

Cuba Denounces «Brutal Act of Aggression» by the U.S. to «Deprive It of Resources»

The executive order in question, signed last Thursday by Trump, aims to intensify the blockade by allowing tariffs to be imposed on goods from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba. This represents a strategic blow to the island’s economy, which requires approximately 110,000 barrels of oil daily.

Of this figure, around 40,000 barrels come from domestic production, meaning nearly two-thirds (about 70,000 barrels daily) rely on imports. By threatening sanctions on third countries that supply this vital resource, the measure seeks to further choke the operational capacity of Cuban society.

The Cuban government’s response was swift. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez described the escalation as a «brutal act of aggression» and accused Washington of justifying itself with «a long list of lies.»

«Each day brings new evidence that the only threat to peace, security, and stability in the region, and the only malignant influence, comes from the U.S. government against the nations and peoples of Our America,» the minister argued in a social media message.

He further denounced that the Trump administration resorts to «blackmail and coercion to pressure other countries to join its blockade policy, threatening to impose ‘arbitrary and abusive tariffs’,” which, in alignment with the Chilean association, constitutes «a violation of the free trade rules» that the United States claims to promote.

You can read the public statement from the association through this link.