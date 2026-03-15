Original article: Recuerdan día que Trump dijo en campaña que «no habría ninguna guerra bajo su mandato»: Hoy lleva 7 países bombardeados y guerra con Irán

The «Peaceful Man» Who Has Bombed Seven Countries: Trump’s War Year

Images: Spanish Revolution

The narrative that returned Donald Trump to the White House on January 20, 2025, was built on a clear, repeated promise: to end the «endless wars» and prioritize American interests over being the «world’s police.»

This fact was recalled in 2025 by Canal 26 from Argentina: «I will not start any wars; I will stop them,» promised DONALD TRUMP during his campaign.

However, one year into his second term, hard data presents a radically opposing reality. According to an analysis by Spanish Revolution, the United States has launched military operations against at least seven countries across three continents: Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Nigeria, and Venezuela. Far from the promised isolationism, Trump’s administration has intensified interventionism, which includes the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January 2026 and a campaign of 44 bombings in the Caribbean, resulting in 150 fatalities.

The peak of this escalation is the open war against Iran, initiated on February 28, 2026. What the administration justified as a response to an «imminent nuclear threat» has proven to lack backing according to official sources. Pentagon officials informed Congress that there was no intelligence indicating an imminent attack by Tehran, a contradiction that surfaced when Trump himself contradicted his Secretaries of State and Defense within 48 hours, shifting the justification from «historical grievances» to a personal preventive decision. «Any minimally competent government addresses a fundamental question before launching missiles: what is the objective? Trump never did,» emphasizes the analysis from Spanish Revolution, highlighting the amateurism as a hallmark of White House foreign policy.

The humanitarian and economic consequences of this conflict are already devastating and contradict the image of a leader focused on peace. In the first 12 days of Operation «Epic Fury,» more than 1,200 Iranian civilians have died, and 3.2 million people have been internally displaced, while in Lebanon, the number of displaced persons exceeds 300,000. The cost to the U.S. treasury has soared to $16.5 billion in this short period, and 13 American soldiers have lost their lives. Concurrently, Iran’s threat to interfere with traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil flows, has driven crude prices above $100 per barrel and threatens a global food and fertilizer crisis, as warned by the Congressional Research Service.

As the international community watches with growing concern, the response from the White House continues in its usual manner. Trump has demanded the «unconditional surrender» of Iran and, when questioned about his performance in the conflict, self-rated with a «15 out of 10,» showcasing the «imperial cynicism» that Spanish Revolution highlights, recalling that «the president, who presents himself as a man of peace, governs the largest military apparatus in the world and uses it as frequently as his predecessors.» Even within his ranks, criticisms are emerging; Senator Rand Paul has opposed funding the war, and figures like Tucker Carlson warn against a prolonged conflict, while 74% of Americans oppose sending ground troops, according to Quinnipiac polls.