Report Reveals 97 Palestinians Killed by Israel in Gaza Post Ceasefire Amidst War Crimes Allegations

Despite the implementation of a ceasefire agreement on October 11, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have continued lethal operations in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 97 Palestinians, according to a report presented by the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Chile.

The document also highlights that the retained bodies of Palestinians expose war crimes, as well as the abuses and torture suffered by those detained by the Zionist regime.

Deadly Israeli Operations After Ceasefire

The report, covering data until October 21, 2025 – the 746th day of Israeli genocidal assaults – states unequivocally that medical sources confirmed Israeli military forces have killed at least 97 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect on October 11.

One of the most severe incidents occurred last Friday in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, where an Israeli tank fired upon the Abu-Saba family, killing 11 of its members as they attempted to «check on their home.»

The Palestinian Civil Defense managed to recover the bodies of nine victims the following day, «including four children and three women,» while the remains of two children are still missing.

On Sunday, the offensive intensified, with the IOF targeting «100 locations across Gaza, including a café in Al-Zawayda, resulting in numerous Palestinians killed and/or injured.»

In the last 24 hours, the bodies of 57 murdered Palestinians were brought to hospitals in Gaza, including 45 who were directly targeted by Israeli airstrikes and 12 whose bodies were recovered from the rubble.

Retained Bodies and Evidence of Executions and Torture

In one of the most severe allegations, the report stated that the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) announced that preliminary findings from doctors in Gaza confirm that many of the Palestinians killed were executed after their detention, and several bodies of the victims exhibited signs of torture, burns, abuse, and mutilation, such as having been run over by bulldozers or armored vehicles.

“These findings reinforce the evidence of organ theft from the martyrs, a recurring practice of the Occupation, as confirmed by the doctors [and humanitarian workers] who examined the bodies upon their return,” stated the PPS.

Furthermore, the document indicated that according to prison organizations, the Israeli Occupation continues to retain the remains of 87 murdered detainees, 79 of whom were killed since the genocide began.

Systematic Torture in Detention Centers

The report from the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Chile includes testimonies from Palestinians released alive as part of the ceasefire agreement, who confirmed suffering torture and enduring inhumane conditions during their captivity.

The investigation cites the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, which in a report from last August categorized the Israeli prison system as a “network of torture camps” where “frequent acts of severe and arbitrary violence; sexual assaults; humiliation and degradation; deliberate starvation; forced unhygienic conditions; sleep deprivation; prohibitions and punitive measures for religious worship; confiscation of all communal and personal property; and denial of adequate medical treatment” are practiced.

One detainee who was released, Mahmoud Abu Foul, told Al-Jazeera that he lost his sight after a beating left him unconscious for hours.

Meanwhile, Kamal Abu Shanab claimed he lost weight from 127 to 68 kilograms, while Salem Eid recounted that “he cannot lie on his back because of the beatings and has to sleep sitting up.”

Over 20,000 Students Killed

The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education provided a figure quantifying the impact of the Israeli assault on the youth of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank: 20,058 students have been killed and 31,139 injured since the genocide began.

The agency detailed that “the number of students killed in the Gaza Strip since the onset of the aggression has exceeded 19,910, and the number of injured stands at 30,097.” In the West Bank, the figures are “148 students killed and 1,042 injured, while another 846 were arbitrarily detained.” The educational sector as a whole has been decimated, with “1,037 teachers and administrators killed and 4,740 injured.”

ICC Stays Firm and Rejects Israeli Appeal Over Netanyahu

In a significant setback for the Zionist regime, the International Criminal Court (ICC) rejected the Israeli appeal to cancel arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Both were issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel had sought the withdrawal of the warrants while contesting the court’s jurisdiction, but the ICC dismissed the argument, ruling that there was no “legal basis” for canceling them. In attempting to appeal, ICC judges argued last Friday that “the matter, as posed by Israel, is not subject to appeal.”

The report highlighted that although Israel is not a member of the ICC, the State of Palestine obtained its membership in 2015, allowing the court to investigate Israeli citizens for crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Over 68,000 Palestinians Killed Since October 2023

The document revealed the number of victims recorded from the Israeli aggression from October 7, 2023, to October 21, 2025:

In Gaza, 68,216 people have been reported killed, including over 12,400 women and 20,170 children, with an additional 10,000 missing under the rubble. Meanwhile, the number of injuries stands at 170,361, of which 42,000 are children and 6,600 are detainees.

In the West Bank, there are reported 1,051 martyrs, of which 212 are children.

Additionally, 10,326 injured have been recorded, with 1,150 being children and 3,300 victims of settler attacks.

The report revealed that there are 12,100 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons, of which 3,577 face administrative detention (indefinitely without trial or charges), 400 are children aged 12 to 17, and 49 are women.

Critical Humanitarian Situation

The report denounced that Gaza is on the brink of total environmental collapse and referenced a study from the Aravia Institute that diagnosed that 69% of its infrastructure has been damaged, and 93% of homes suffer from water insecurity.

It also pointed out that from the signing of the ceasefire agreement until October 19, the remains of 414 Palestinians were recovered from beneath the rubble.

Moreover, according to the World Health Organization, over 15,000 Palestinians require urgent medical evacuation.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Observatory confirmed that Israel continues to “use famine as a weapon of genocide,” reducing humanitarian aid.

