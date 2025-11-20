Original article: Diputada Serrano emplaza a la oposición por irresponsable actuar en la discusión del Presupuesto 2026

Representative Serrano Calls Out Opposition for Irresponsible Actions in 2026 Budget Discussion

Representative Daniela Serrano (District 12) accused the opposition of acting with «irresponsibility» during the 2026 budget discussions, warning that the climate of political revenge fostered by some right-wing sectors is jeopardizing crucial government programs and obligations to the public.

Serrano argued that the systematic rejection and blockages during the legislative process not only hinder necessary improvements but also compromise the functioning of sensitive areas that serve millions. She stated, «Searching for political revenge within the budget today ultimately makes it very, very difficult to fulfill our major obligations.»