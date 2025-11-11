Residents and Mayors of Cerro Navia, La Cisterna, and Quilicura Call for Immediate Intelligence Operations to Disband Armed Groups

Original article: Vecinos y alcaldes de Cerro Navia, La Cisterna y Quilicura exigen «operaciones de inteligencia inmediatas» para desarticular a grupos armados

In a letter addressed to President Gabriel Boric, security committees from Cerro Navia, along with Mayor Mauro Tamayo and the mayors of La Cisterna, Joel Olmos, and Quilicura, Paulina Bobadilla, urged the government to intervene directly through the Ministry of Public Security for the immediate disbandment of armed groups that have taken control of several areas in these municipalities within the Metropolitan Region.

«We demand that the Ministry of Public Security, in conjunction with the police, immediately activate intelligence operations to identify, dismantle, and arrest the armed groups and drug traffickers that currently besiege our municipalities,» stated the mayors and residents in their letter, highlighting the complex situation affecting various neighborhoods.

Since November 4, the Sara Gajardo neighborhood and other parts of Cerro Navia have been engulfed in a war between drug trafficking gangs armed with high-caliber weapons, automatic gunfire, and powerful fireworks. Families, especially children and the elderly, are living in fear. Classes have been suspended at Paulo Freire School, and residents have had to alter their daily lives to safeguard themselves from danger,» they recounted.

The mayors also reminded the government of its commitment to equitable police presence: «The presidential commitment to create equity in the distribution of Carabineros must be fulfilled. It is unacceptable that wealthier municipalities have an abundance of officers while the most vulnerable areas—where risk and violence are greater—remain unprotected,» the letter to the President emphasized.

According to the mayors and residents, it is essential for the government to ensure a sustained and effective police presence in these territories, rather than temporary deployments that are later withdrawn. «The safety of our municipalities cannot rely on operational availability,» they stated.

Another point raised in the letter pertains to preventive measures addressing the social causes of crime: «Safety cannot be solely reliant on police control. We require a national plan for extraordinary and sustained investment in neighborhoods most affected by violence, focusing on education, culture, employment, housing, and public spaces.»

«Marginalized areas need more state support, not more abandonment,» they stressed. Read the full letter HERE.

