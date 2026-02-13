Retired Woman Cries on TV, Expresses Regret for Voting for Javier Milei

During a march against labor reform, a retiree broke down on camera, delivering a harsh critique of Javier Milei. The emotional moment was captured on video.

Amid a massive mobilization outside the Congress to protest against labor reform, a poignant scene captured national attention in Argentina: a retiree broke down in tears on C5N cameras, expressing her regret for voting for Javier Milei in 2023.

I am saddened that I voted for this imbecile and now I am paying the consequences. I believed in him, and he scammed all of us Argentines, at least those of us who voted for him,” she said, visibly shaken. Her emotional testimony—captured on video—quickly went viral as the day of protest unfolded.

Retired Woman’s Regret for Voting for Milei: A Moment of Sadness that Marked the March

The woman continued her plea, blending sadness with concern for the future. “I worry about everything. I am a retiree and I can’t complain too much, that’s the truth. But I do worry about the future of all the young people while he remains in power. I feel like packing my bags and leaving somewhere else. This man is sending the country to ruin,” she added.

Her account encapsulates the social climate surrounding the debate over the labor reform pushed by Milei’s government, which is progressing in Congress amid fierce controversy over its impacts on labor rights and working conditions.

Retired Woman’s Regret for Voting for Milei and the Labor Reform Progressing in Congress

Early Thursday morning, following a marathon session that lasted beyond 4:00 AM, the Senate approved the labor reform bill with 42 votes in favor and 30 against. The bill will now move to the Chamber of Deputies, with a hearing date yet to be confirmed, although speculation suggests it will happen next week.

Among the changes, the initiative alters the calculation basis for severance pay, excluding concepts such as bonuses, vacation, and commissions; it also allows for paying judicial judgments in installments and creates the Labor Assistance Fund (FAL) to cover potential layoffs. Additionally, it permits a 12-hour workday with a «time bank», tightens conditions for strikes, and imposes restrictions on union assemblies.

While the bill continues its legislative journey, the video of the retiree—along with her expression of regret—has become an emotional emblem of a protest that, for many, transcends mere technical discussion: it represents daily life.

