Right-Wing Accounts Spread False Claims of Electoral Fraud with Misleading Marked Vote Images

Right-wing accounts are circulating false allegations of electoral fraud using marked vote images from a different district, raising suspicions of isolated sabotage aimed at a disinformation campaign.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Cuentas trolls de Kast comienzan a difundir noticias falsas sobre fraude electoral

Right-Wing Accounts Campaign Spreads False Claims of Marked Votes and Electoral Fraud

A disinformation campaign, primarily orchestrated by digital accounts linked to far-right sectors, has flooded social media with allegations of electoral fraud involving marked votes. This strategy echoes patterns observed in past electoral cycles and has been widely disseminated by supporters of candidate José Antonio Kast, casting unfounded doubts on the integrity of the electoral process.

Among the accounts involved in this misinformation campaign are @KyngoFactos, @ErizoCL, Doña Sol @Marisol02093983, and Weichafe Nacional Libertario. These posts, while lacking coherence and incorrectly referencing various electoral districts like the 10th or 18th, showcase a presidential ballot image. However, the original image below depicts candidates for parliament, specifically corresponding to district 11, where the name of PDG candidate Ricardo Silva can be discerned in the details.

Marking a vote in this manner constitutes a serious offense, indicating a potential act of individual sabotage that warrants investigation by both SERVEL and the public prosecutor’s office.

Samples of some posts:

