Original article: Mandatarios de derecha se alinean en Quito: Jerí y Noboa encabezarán gabinete binacional centrado en “seguridad” y frontera

Right-Wing Leaders Unite in Quito: Jerí and Noboa to Lead Binational Cabinet Focused on Security and Border Issues

Peruvian President José Jerí and Ecuadorian counterpart Daniel Noboa Azín will preside over the 16th Binational Cabinet meeting between Peru and Ecuador this Friday in the capital city of Quito. Through this meeting, both right-leaning leaders aim to align their strategies on crucial topics such as border security against transnational threats and physical integration of border areas.

The Peruvian delegation, authorized by Congress and published in the official newspaper El Peruano, is one of the most substantial in the history of this bilateral mechanism, given the brief nature of the trip, lasting just 24 hours. It includes ten heads of key ministries, led by Ministers of the Interior Vicente Tiburcio, Defense César Díaz, and Foreign Affairs Hugo de Zela.

Each minister is expected to participate directly in dialogue tables and in the review process of commitments made during previous cabinets.

Documents indicate that the cost for the Peruvian delegation, including tickets and allowances for the president and the ten ministers, totals $26,399.87.

Agenda with a Focus on Security and Borders

According to the legislative authorization report, the agenda will prioritize two fundamental axes. The first and most prominent is the “fight against transnational organized crime,” where both governments will seek to reinforce joint mechanisms against illicit drug trafficking, human trafficking, smuggling, illegal mining, and criminal networks operating on both sides of the northern border, as noted by the digital media Caretas.

This issue has been classified by both delegations as “a matter of utmost priority.”

The second focus will be on the “management of transboundary watersheds,” with agreements on water integration aimed at “environmental management, sustainable water use, and reducing conflicts in border areas” expected to be signed.

The meeting schedule includes a private session between Jerí and Noboa Azín to discuss the political and security situation on both sides of the border; subsequently, a plenary session of the Binational Cabinet will take place with technical and ministerial teams, concluding with a working lunch hosted by the host president.

The interim Peruvian president stated that crime moves from one side to another and that they will also discuss the contamination of border rivers.

Jerí emphasized that the border with Ecuador in Tumbes is “very complicated to secure,” thus the state of emergency, although insufficient, will allow for “mitigation of the transference and passage.”

“It must be accompanied by other measures because if we continue like this, as it is now, we will only be able to control, mitigate, but not solve the underlying problem. That is the fundamental issue that we must address more effectively,” he remarked.

Political Alignment Between Jerí and Noboa

This trip occurs in an active political context in both countries, and the right-wing leaders are expected to sign the Presidential Declaration of Quito.

Additionally, they may adopt the Quito Action Plan 2025, which will guide their relationship in security, defense, and border infrastructure from 2025 to 2026. This will include integrated watershed management, trade, tourism, and social issues.

“The document will succeed the 49 commitments of the Lima Declaration from July 2024,” highlighted the media outlet laveci.com, noting that Ecuador seeks to extend its security strategy to its border with Peru.

This Binational Cabinet will mark the first face-to-face presidential meeting following the departure of Dina Boluarte and the rise of Jerí.