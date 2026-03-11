Right-Wing Parties Strengthen Senate Control with Paulina Núñez and Iván Moreira at the Helm

Original article: La derecha amarra el control del Senado con Paulina Núñez (RN) e Iván Moreira (UDI)

The right-wing coalition solidified its position in the Senate with the election of a new leadership team, featuring Paulina Núñez (National Renovation) as the president and Iván Moreira (UDI) as the vice president. With this duo leading the Upper House, the sector ensures political control of this legislative body.

The election occurred through a nominal vote in the Senate chamber, where Núñez secured 39 votes in favor, allowing her to take the reins of the legislative body. During this process, there were also nine abstentions from senators belonging to the Communist Party, the Broad Front, the Christian Democracy, and independent senator Alejandra Sepúlveda.

On the same day, the vice presidency of the Senate was determined, a role that will be filled by senator Iván Moreira, who was presented as the sole candidate for the position.

New Leadership at a Critical Time

The election of the new leadership comes in a political context marked by the upcoming presidential transition. As part of her initial ceremonial duties, Paulina Núñez will preside over the Full Congress session where the presidential handover ceremony will take place, during which she will present the presidential sash to the elected president, José Antonio Kast.

The new Senate leadership also coincides with a restructuring of political forces in Congress. On the same day, news broke of the formation of a new parliamentary committee bringing together legislators from the Christian Democracy, the Communist Party, the Broad Front, and regional representatives, signaling an anticipated scenario of greater collaboration among opposition sectors within the Upper House.

With Núñez and Moreira assuming leadership roles, the right-wing coalition positions itself at the forefront of one of the key institutions in Chile’s legislative power, amid a significant reconfiguration of the political landscape following the recent electoral process.