«Rights, Justice, and Action for All Women and Girls»: Global Theme for International Women’s Day 2026

Original article: “Derechos, justicia y acción para todas las mujeres y niñas»: Lema global en el Día Internacional de la Mujer 2026

A Global S.O.S.: «No Country Has Closed the Legal Gap; Women Only Have 64% of the Rights of Men»

Amid a global landscape characterized by rising conflicts, repression, and the weakening of the rule of law, the United Nations has issued a historic warning this Sunday for International Women’s Day (IWD 2026). Under the slogan «Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls», UN Women highlights that judicial systems intended to protect citizens are systematically failing women worldwide. Currently, no country has fully closed the legal gaps between men and women: globally, women enjoy only 64% of the legal rights that men hold, exposing them to discrimination and violence in vital areas such as work, family, and property.

See also / Message for International Women’s Day from Bibiana Aido, Regional Director of UN Women for the Americas and the Caribbean.

💬 Mensaje para el Día Internacional de las Mujeres de Bibiana Aido, Directora Regional de ONU Mujeres para las Américas y el Caribe.​#PorYParaTodas #8M2026 pic.twitter.com/yYsuS54Z8J — ONU Mujeres (@ONUMujeres) March 8, 2026

According to the new report from the Secretary-General titled «Ensuring and Strengthening Access to Justice for All Women and Girls», the data reveals a disheartening picture of structural discrimination. In more than half of the countries globally (54%), rape is still not legally defined based on consent, meaning a woman can be sexually assaulted without the law recognizing it as a crime. Additionally, in nearly three out of four countries, national legislation allows for forced child marriage, and 44% of nations lack laws that enforce equal pay, effectively legalizing the reality that women earn less than men for the same work.

The organization emphasizes that justice is not truly blind, and for women, accessing it becomes an insurmountable obstacle course. In almost 70% of the analyzed countries, women face more barriers than men when trying to reach the courts. Legal consultation costs, transportation issues, lack of childcare services, and the risk of losing wages keep millions of women out of the justice systems. «Without justice, rights are just words. With justice, rights become power,» states the UN Women manifesto, which also condemns the victimization that occurs: women are rejected, ignored, or blamed when they dare to report.

676 Million Women and Girls Living in Conflict Zones

The injustices are exacerbated in contexts of conflict and crisis. Currently, 676 million women and girls live within 50 kilometers of active conflict zones, where judicial systems are almost non-existent and aggressors operate with complete impunity. Consequently, reported cases of sexual violence related to conflicts have surged by 87% in just two years. «When justice is denied to women and girls, the harm extends far beyond a single case. Public trust erodes, institutions lose legitimacy, and the rule of law itself weakens,» stated Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women.

You may be interested / Access to justice is the bridge for women’s rights in daily life.

📣⚖️ El acceso a la justicia es el puente para el ejercicio de derechos de las mujeres en la vida cotidiana. Este #DíaDeLasMujeres alzamos la voz: Derechos, justicia y acción #PorYParaTodas las mujeres y niñas. #8M #8M2026 pic.twitter.com/pUQYf9XTX2 — ONU Mujeres (@ONUMujeres) March 8, 2026

In light of this emergency, UN Women is calling for urgent action in 2026. Coinciding with the opening of the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), the highest global body on this issue, the organization urges governments to implement transformative legal reforms. The goal is clear: dismantle discriminatory laws, ensure accessible legal aid, and fund women’s movements. «The time has come to act, to raise our voices and demand rights, justice, and action so that all women and girls can live safely, speak freely, and thrive equally,» concluded Bahous, reminding that rights mean nothing if they cannot be defended.