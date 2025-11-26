Rising Epidemic: Nutritionist Warns of a Future Dominated by Obesity

Original article: Una epidemia creciente: Nutricionista advierte sobre un futuro marcado por la obesidad

For several years now, a growing epidemic has been afflicting the world, particularly in Chile. A study published in the Chilean Medical Journal highlights troubling statistics regarding excess weight, including obesity and overweight rates among both children and adults in the country.

The study is based on the latest global and national projections from the Global Burden of Disease, which includes data from 204 countries and over 2.1 billion adults aged 25 and older worldwide.

Analyzing the findings, it revealed that between 1990 and 2050, Chile is expected to see a 142.9% increase in the prevalence of excess weight. This statistic positions Chile as the country with the highest increase in the region, detailing that in 1990, 60.7% of the Chilean population had excess weight; this figure rose to 78.4% in 2021, with estimates predicting it will reach 86.7% by 2050.

Nutritionist Angélica Henríquez Cerna from the Student Health Department at the University of La Serena highlighted that «according to a report from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), 63% of Chilean adults are classified as overweight, while 34.4% of individuals over the age of 15 are considered obese, placing Chile second in the OECD, just behind the U.S.»

Henríquez Cerna noted that «this situation results from a combination of factors that have transformed our environment into an obesogenic one. For instance, there is widespread availability of processed foods, accelerated lifestyles that hinder cooking, and significant marketing exposure targeted especially at children, which often shapes their food preferences at a young age.»

She added that socio-economic inequalities contribute to the issue, alongside «fewer safe spaces for physical activity and a cultural shift away from traditional cooking practices towards pre-prepared meals.»

Strategies and Outcomes

Regarding prevention program implementation, the nutritionist warned that «projections for 2050 indicate that if Chile does not enact multisectoral policies by 2030, over half of the adult population will experience malnutrition due to excess weight, and among those aged 5 to 24, obesity could surpass overweight rates.»

The nutritionist also emphasized that «the most effective strategies have combined regulation, education, and access. In Chile, warning labels and restrictions on child-targeted advertising have been effective in reducing purchases of products high in sugar, fat, and sodium. Additionally, the ‘5 a Day Program’ introduced in 2004 promotes the consumption of three portions of fruits and two portions of vegetables daily.»

On an international scale, she pointed out the effectiveness of sugar-sweetened beverage taxes, comprehensive school programs, and family-based primary care interventions focusing on habit formation.

«Looking ahead to 2050, maintaining a multisectoral and systemic approach will be most effective. This includes stricter regulations, creating healthy school environments, continuous education and support for families, improved access to fresh and safe food, and urban planning that provides safe spaces for daily physical activity,» Henríquez stated.

Concerning strategies to decrease childhood excess weight, the nutritionist asserted that «at the family level, establishing regular meal times, minimizing distractions during meals such as television or mobile devices, offering fresh foods, involving children in selecting fruits and vegetables, and cooking at home will have a greater impact. Educating by example is crucial when it comes to dietary habits,» she emphasized.

Lastly, she highlighted that «at school, transforming the daily menu is not enough. A coherent environment is needed, ensuring that the school kiosk offers healthy and accessible options, incorporating gardens, cooking workshops, nutrition and health education, implementing active recess periods, and training the teaching staff. Monitoring and evaluating school environments respectfully, without stigmatizing approaches, in conjunction with primary health care will be essential.»

