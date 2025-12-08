Rixi Moncada Demands Immediate Nullification of Elections Amid Allegations of Electoral Coup, Calls for Mobilizations in Honduras

Original article: Rixi Moncada pide nulidad inmediata de comicios ante evidencias de «golpe electoral» y convoca a movilizaciones en Honduras

Presidential candidate Rixi Moncada and the National Coordination of the Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) are calling for the immediate nullification of the general elections held on November 30 in Honduras, citing the realization of an «ongoing electoral coup» through technological manipulation of the vote counting system and the «interference and coercion» by U.S. President Donald Trump.

«Libre does not recognize the elections conducted under the interference and coercion of U.S. President Donald Trump and the allied oligarchy, who have besieged the Honduran people with an ongoing electoral coup after sending millions of messages on various platforms threatening that if they voted for Rixi, they would not receive remittances in December, undermining popular sovereignty,» Moncada stated during a press conference at the party’s headquarters.

She indicated that on December 6, evidence showcased in the full meeting of the National Electoral Council revealed that the results transmission system had been «manipulated at the source code level, when, without using the three security keys of the system and behind the backs of the responsible technicians, the software was altered and interfered with, violating the Electoral Law and security protocols, confirming the breach of dissemination, scrutiny, and processing modules.»

«5,000 blank ballots, inconsistencies in 95.17% of the ballots transmitted concerning the biometric system, 4,659 ballots lacking biometric backup, and constant crashes on the dissemination page indicate interventions against the original software,» explained the statement from Libre read by Moncada.

She emphasized that the «results publishing platforms remain tampered with and unupdated for three consecutive days.»

«There are reports of possible direct connections in the TREO of the National Electoral Council from the National Party for the manipulation of results,» the presidential candidate highlighted.

Libre also condemned former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, who has been sentenced by U.S. justice to 45 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses,

which were directly granted by Trump in the context of the electoral process.

«We demand the fiscal requirements be presented, and international warrants issued for his crimes against the territory (ZEDE) and for the violation of the Constitution through illegal reelection,» they stated.

In the statement, they rejected «the imperial narrative of communism used as an attack against our candidate Rixi Moncada.»

By unanimous decision, the Libre Party disavowed any public official who offers to cooperate in the governmental transition «with the enemies of the people, authors of this ongoing electoral coup.»

It also unanimously ordered that «elected candidates in this fraudulent system shall not join any organization without the authorization of the Party.»

Nuestra candidata presidencial Rixi Moncada declaró que LIBRE desconoce el proceso manipulado, demanda su nulidad inmediata y llama a la organización popular en las calles para defender la soberanía del pueblo. ¡Aquí nadie se rinde！ ¡No al golpe electoral, no a la injerencia! pic.twitter.com/4OckBHq5O8 — Rixi Presidenta (@RixiPresidenta) December 8, 2025

Mobilizations to Defend the Sovereignty of Honduras

Moncada also issued a call for popular organization in the streets to participate in sit-ins, mobilizations, protests, and marches against fraud and the electoral coup in defense of popular sovereignty.

To wrap up, she announced an “Extraordinary Assembly of National Dignity” set for the upcoming Saturday, December 13.

«A vote of confidence is granted unanimously for the General Coordinator and candidate Rixi Moncada. ¡Here no one surrenders!» they declared.