The Kremlin has accused the Ukrainian government of committing an act of «state terrorism» by attempting to strike one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official residences, announcing that military retaliation is already «planned.»

The crisis escalated after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reported on Monday that Russian air defenses intercepted 91 long-range drones targeting a presidential residence in the Novgorod region, unequivocally blaming the «Kiev regime» for the attempt.

“We want to emphasize that this action occurred during intense negotiations between Russia and the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Reckless actions like this will not go unanswered,” Lavrov stated, noting that the drones were shot down by Russian air defense systems.

According to the Foreign Minister, «the targets of the retaliatory strikes and the timing of their execution by the Armed Forces of Russia have already been determined.»

Diplomatic Consequences of the Attack on Putin

On Tuesday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov heightened the tone of the accusation in an interview, outlining what Moscow perceives as a multi-faceted attack not only against Putin but also against the negotiation process with Ukraine.

“Our Armed Forces know how, with what, and when to respond,” Peskov asserted categorically, making it clear that military reprisals are planned. “The diplomatic consequences of these actions by the regime will stiffen Russia’s negotiating position,” he added.

Peskov characterized the attack as a calculated provocation aimed at destabilizing the talks. “In fact, this terrorist act aims to disrupt the negotiation process. It is not only directed against President Putin personally,” he said, recalling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Christmas speech, in which he allegedly wished Putin dead.

The spokesman argued that the attack also targeted U.S. President Donald Trump, as it aims to disrupt his efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the complex Ukrainian conflict.

Nonetheless, he assured that both Trump and Putin “trust in dialogue and continue it.”

“Such provocations, such acts of state terrorism, cannot undermine this level of trusted dialogue between the two presidents,” he stressed, emphasizing that Russia is not withdrawing from the negotiations process and will continue discussions, particularly with Washington.

Outrage and a “Slap” to Trump



Presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov revealed that Putin personally informed Trump about the incident, which occurred «immediately after the round of talks at Mar-a-Lago.» According to Ushakov, the U.S. President’s reaction was one of «shock and indignation.»

“For our part, we have made it clear that such reckless terrorist acts will not go unanswered and will receive a very serious response,” Ushakov stated.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, was even more emphatic in her condemnation. «It is at this precise moment, when points are being discussed, when plans are being considered, and when words are being sought, that this rabble—excuse me, bloodthirsty, rabid, and terrorist—dedicates itself to undermining peace efforts,» she declared, labeling the incident as a «slap» to Trump.

Donald Trump himself has commented on the incident, characterizing the actions attributed to Kiev as «a shame,» and expressed relief that his administration, «thank God,» did not provide long-range Tomahawk missiles to Kiev.