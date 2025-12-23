Russia Continues Strategic Support for Venezuela, Denies Diplomatic Withdrawal Amidst Western Media Claims

Original article: “Seguimos trabajando y luchando juntos”: Rusia niega retiro de diplomáticos y reafirma apoyo estratégico a Venezuela

Russia reaffirmed the full normalcy of its diplomatic activities in Venezuela and its robust strategic support for President Nicolás Maduro’s government, dismissing any suggestion of a withdrawal as «a frustrated dream.»

The Russian ambassador in Caracas, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasárov, addressed a report from the Associated Press (AP) that suggested a possible evacuation of Russian diplomatic personnel in the Venezuelan capital. In statements to the multi-platform teleSUR, the ambassador categorically rejected these claims, attributing them to a campaign of Western disinformation.

“This is not the first time Western media has attempted to report our evacuation. Their dream is to see Venezuela rid of Russians and deprived of our strategic support to the people and the Bolivarian government. It is an unfulfilled frustrated dream,” Mélik-Bagdasárov stated, according to a transcript of his conversation with correspondent Madelein García.

“The braver and more dignified the resistance is, the more cowardly and infamous the aggression becomes. We are here, we continue working and fighting together! We will overcome,” he added.

Disinformation as «Rotten Poison»

The official response was amplified on the ambassador’s X account, where he described these media operations as «rotten poison,» part of a broader strategy to create uncertainty, isolate Venezuela, and erode political and geopolitical ties between Moscow and Caracas.

To all those trying to tarnish Venezuela and the Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership with their rotten poison, I want to say:

❗️The braver and more dignified the resistance, the more cowardly and infamous the aggression. — EMB₽V_Sergio (@EmbSergio) December 23, 2025

“The braver and more dignified the resistance is, the more cowardly and infamous the aggression becomes,” he reiterated on social media, reinforcing a message that appeals to the shared defense of sovereignty, multilateralism, and the right to self-determination against foreign interference condemned by both governments.

Mélik-Bagdasárov praised the determination of the Venezuelan people and government in the face of external pressures, stating that “national dignity constitutes the primary response to foreign interference.”

In a subsequent statement, the Russian embassy emphasized that the strategic alliance remains “firm and directed towards greater political and economic integration.”

The diplomatic mission highlighted that this positioning is set against an international backdrop characterized by increasing tensions, unilateral sanctions, and “informational warfare campaigns” against nations that do not align with U.S. interests.

Cultural Ties Between Russia and Venezuela

Alongside the political message, the Russian embassy in Caracas demonstrated the normalcy and depth of its presence in the country by hosting an event for their community and organizing a traditional New Year celebration for the children of Russian citizens residing in Venezuela, an emotional cultural event aimed at preserving ties with the Caribbean nation.

The activity featured classic figures from Russian winter folklore, Ded Moroz (Father Frost) and Snegúrochka (Snow Maiden). The children recited poems, sang folk songs, and participated in games inspired by classic Slavic tales, in an atmosphere described by organizers as one of «brotherhood and closeness.»

This event highlights the human and cultural dimension of the bilateral relationship, effectively dispelling any narrative of isolation or withdrawal.