Russia Supports Venezuela’s Sovereignty and Reaffirms Strategic Partnership Amid Current and Potential Threats

Russia confirmed on Thursday its backing for Venezuela in defending its sovereignty and expressed its readiness to respond to the Caribbean nation’s requests facing «existing and potential» threats, within the framework of the strategic partnership both countries maintain.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that Moscow and Caracas are in constant communication and will continue to work «hand in hand» to ensure regional stability.

These remarks from the Russian official come amid escalating tensions between Venezuela and the United States, sparked by the Trump administration’s decision to deploy warships, a submarine, fighter jets, and troops in the Caribbean since August, off the coast of Venezuela. This move has been justified by the White House under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

Since then, the North American country has carried out several bombings against alleged drug-laden boats (without presenting evidence) in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, resulting in numerous fatalities.

«We are in contact with our partners. We are prepared to continue responding appropriately to their requests, considering the existing and potential threats,» she stated during a press conference when asked how Moscow would react to Washington’s threats against Caracas, in accordance with the strategic partnership agreement with Venezuela.

Zakharova reaffirmed that the two nations will continue to «work hand in hand, looking forward with calm and confidence.» «We have overcome many difficulties and are ready for any eventuality,» she emphasized in her comments recorded by RT.

Previously, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that any actions concerning Venezuela must respect international law.

«Venezuela is a sovereign state, and in any case, we start from the premise that everything happening around Venezuela must be done in accordance with the spirit and letter of international law,» he indicated from the Kremlin.

Venezuela Denounces Aggression from the U.S.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has denounced a «multiform war» orchestrated from the United States, which includes armed aggression, disinformation campaigns, and covert operations.

In September, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Fanb) commenced military exercises in coastal areas to strengthen the defense of the Caribbean nation against external threats.

Maduro also accused Washington of leading an offensive to impose a «puppet government» and seize Venezuela’s natural resources, including oil, gas, and gold.

Additionally, he reported this week the dismantling of three terrorist operations allegedly driven by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, aimed at overthrowing him.

He noted that these attacks were neutralized thanks to coordinated actions by the country’s security and intelligence agencies, along with the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

On his part, U.S. President Donald Trump admitted to authorizing the CIA to conduct covert operations on Venezuelan territory.