Russia Warns UN Security Council: US Aggressions May Extend Beyond Venezuela

On Tuesday, December 23, the United Nations Security Council convened urgently to discuss multiple extrajudicial executions carried out by the US military in the Caribbean, amid a military aggression policy promoted by President Donald Trump against Venezuela.

In this context, Russia’s representative at the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, criticized President Trump’s «cowboy behavior,» noting that «the blockade imposed by the United States on the shores of Venezuela constitutes a true act of aggression.»

According to Nebenzia, what the US is currently doing against Venezuela could easily serve as a «model» for actions against other Latin American countries.

“We have every reason to believe that what the US is currently doing against Venezuela is not an isolated action; it is an intervention that could become a template for future military actions against other Latin American states,” asserted Vasili Nebenzia.

Meanwhile, the UN Under-Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific, Khaled Khiari, recalled the statement made by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk: “The airstrikes carried out by the United States against vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, allegedly linked to drug trafficking, violate international human rights law.”

The Russian ambassador claims that the actions of the United States will not be limited to Venezuela, but will set a «precedent».

