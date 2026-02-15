Russian Ambassador to Chile Critiques Closure of RT Broadcasts, Calls It a Political Decision

Original article: “Es una decisión política”: Embajador de Rusia en Chile cuestionó el fin de las transmisiones de RT por señal abierta de TV

Last Wednesday, a new Citizen Interview was held where the director of El Ciudadano, Javier Pineda, spoke with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Chile, Vladimir Belinsky, discussing the current tense geopolitical landscape, dialogue efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, the recent decision by the CNTV to limit the open broadcast of the channel Russia Today (RT) via Telecanal, and existing areas of cooperation between Chile and Russia.

It was recently announced that the National Television Council (CNTV) unanimously agreed to impose a complete suspension of Canal Dos S.A., operator of Telecanal, for seven days. This decision was made after confirming that the channel was broadcasting content from the Russian state media Russia Today (RT), an action that the entity deemed an improper transfer of editorial line.

When asked about the federation’s perspective on the CNTV’s decision, the ambassador stated it seems to be a politically motivated choice, as he believes there has been a clear political campaign against RT since its launch in June of last year.

Belinsky argued that RT’s presence in Chile offers a different view of the conflict, allowing the audience to form a broader understanding by accessing both sides of the story. He suggested that a country like Chile, which is not directly involved, should maintain a balanced stance, ensuring access to the viewpoints of both parties.

Moreover, he asserted that those who wish to understand both narratives will continue to do so despite the restrictions. He cited Europe as an example, where, according to him, many people still use VPN services to access the channel despite bans. «I believe that any censorship in this regard would serve as more advertising for the channel, being an added attraction,» he remarked.

On another note, regarding the international scenario, the ambassador indicated that 2026 started under a tense global context, marked by foreign interventions in countries like Venezuela, the capture of Nicolás Maduro by the United States, and threats against Cuba and Iran. Belinsky defended the sovereignty of nations, noting that these pressures reflect the discomfort of certain actors regarding that autonomy.

He posited that the world is moving towards a multipolar order, even though, in his view, Western elites were unprepared for such a reality. He emphasized that this new context requires diplomacy based on respect for each country’s national interests rather than colonial logics, highlighting that regions like Latin America, particularly Chile, have the potential to play a significant role in this setting.

Concerning negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the ambassador expressed optimism for progress, although he cautioned that the discussions are complicated as they delve into the root causes of the conflict.

Additionally, he mentioned that the recent meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska marked an important milestone, agreeing to work on common interests and avoid military confrontation on contentious issues. However, he noted that there are still factors, particularly in Europe, that could hinder a definitive resolution to the conflict by 2026.

Regarding relations with Chile, the ambassador stated that Russia seeks to strengthen its ties while looking to the future and maintaining dialogue. He affirmed their commitment to be prepared for a “post-Ukraine” phase and to relaunch initiatives such as the Chamber of Commerce, Culture, and Sport to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

You can watch the full interview below: