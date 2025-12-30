Russia’s Response to Ukraine’s Attack on Putin’s Residence Will Not Be Diplomatic

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that "responses will not be diplomatic, they should not even think so" regarding the actions Russia will take following Ukraine's attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence.

Russia’s Response to Ukraine’s Attack on Putin’s Residence Will Not Be Diplomatic
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Rusia: Respuesta a ataque de Ucrania contra residencia de Putin «no será diplomática»

«Responses will not be diplomatic, they should not even think so,» said Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, concerning the actions the nation will take following Ukraine’s attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 28 to 29 in Novgorod, as reported by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who described it as a terrorist attack, stating that «all the drones involved were neutralized by Russian air defense.»

«During the interception operation, 49 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, and another in Smolensk, all on their way to Novgorod. Such outrageous actions will not go unpunished,» Lavrov asserted, warning that they have already determined the timing and targets for retaliation.

In line with this, Zakharova reiterated that the Zelensky regime «will pay for the crimes committed.»

Meanwhile, European media outlets reported on the «alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin’s residence,» emphasizing that Zelensky labeled the action a «lie,» asserting it is intended «to undermine efforts led by the United States to end the war.»

We will continue to provide updates.

