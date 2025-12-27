San Antonio Mourns the Passing of Councilman Milko Caracciolo: A Prominent Social Advocate and Defender of Artisan Fishing

Original article: Impacto en San Antonio por muerte de concejal Milko Caracciolo: Emblemático luchador social y defensor de la pesca artesanal

San Antonio Mourns the Passing of Councilman Milko Caracciolo: Highlighting His Legacy in the Fight for Social Justice

The community of San Antonio woke up in mourning following the tragic passing of Milko Caracciolo Soto, an active councilman, who died on the afternoon of December 26 while engaged in artisan fishing at Pichilemu’s Hermosa Beach. Preliminary reports indicate that the apparent cause of death was a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The San Antonio Municipality, through an official statement on its social media, confirmed the news and declared a two-day communal mourning starting at midnight on December 27. «We deeply regret the passing of Milko Caracciolo Soto, an active councilman in his second term for the San Antonio community, who was closely connected to artisan fishing, port activities, and community life,» the municipal entity stated, highlighting his commitment to active community participation.

The loss of the 45-year-old councilman has triggered an outpouring of condolences and expressions of grief from the political, social, and media sectors. The Equality Party, to which he belonged, expressed in a message: «Tonight, we remain scattered across many territories, grappling with sorrow and anger. Tomorrow we will raise again the flags you fostered with the dignity of all your struggles.»

Notable figures like former presidential candidate Eduardo Artés lamented his passing as that of a significant leader and activist: “A great companion has left us: Milko Caracciolo, a popular leader and councilman in San Antonio. Our common bond was the fight for a new and popular homeland. Sending a warm and fraternal embrace to his family and comrades.”

Meanwhile, journalist Julio Oliva described him as an «essential» figure and a «sower of hope»: «He leaves us a fighter, an equality advocate, a tremendous social leader, a supportive person, and a lover of his family and classmates. Milko Caracciolo has left us, and we are stunned, struggling to comprehend the workings of this world that has taken one of the essentials just when we need them the most.»

Political scientist Jean Flores Quintana remembered him as a beacon for those striving for a more just and dignified Chile: «We bid farewell with profound sorrow to Milko Caracciolo Soto, an essential figure in popular struggles. More than a social leader or representative, Milko was a dear friend and an unyielding companion on the path… His commitment to San Antonio and social justice remains etched as a beacon for those of us who continue fighting for a more just and dignified Chile… From the brotherhood that always united us, I honor his memory and his tireless legacy of struggle… May the earth be light upon you, dear Milko. Your example will not fade; it walks with us—your family, friends, and companions.”

Environmental and human rights organizations such as HidroDefensa and Observadores Defensores Derechos Humanos Chile also expressed their sorrow, emphasizing his role as a «defender of nature» and sending condolences to his close circle.

Radio Galactika de San Antonio, the media outlet where the councilman recorded his last segment a couple of weeks ago, through its director Alfredo Cueto, expressed the sorrow of the local community: “These are the hardest moments to deliver such news. Today, due to a heart attack, our comrade and Councilman Milko Caracciolo Soto has left this life. We send heartfelt and sorrowful condolences to his entire family. This image was from the last recording he made at Galactika a couple of weeks ago.”

Milko Caracciolo Soto, who worked in artisan fishing, construction, and fishing technical advice, leaves behind a legacy marked by his deep connection with fishermen and his relentless social activism. His sudden departure plunges his family, friends, comrades in struggle, and the San Antonio community into profound grief as they bid him farewell.