Original article: Corte de San Miguel abre sumario contra conservador y notarios por el caso “muñeca bielorrusa”

San Miguel Appeals Court Initiates Administrative Investigation Against Property Registrar and Notaries in ‘Belarusian Doll’ Case

The San Miguel Appeals Court decided on Monday, November 10, to commence an administrative summary investigation against officials within its jurisdiction who are «mentioned and involved in serious incidents reported by the national press,» as well as other administrative matters. The decision was made by the full court led by its president, Minister María Catalina González Torres.

According to the announcement, the officials under investigation are:

Sergio Rodrigo Yáber Lozano , Property Registrar and Judicial Archivist of Puente Alto ;

, ; Claudio Rafael Barrena Eyzaguirre , notary of the 10th Notary and judicial archivist (San Miguel);

, and judicial archivist (San Miguel); Rodrigo Enrique Ortúzar Rodríguez , notary of the 1st Notary of San Miguel ;

, ; and Fernando Martel Costa, former interim notary of the 5th Notary of San Miguel (La Cisterna).

“In today’s session, [the full court] resolved to initiate an administrative summary investigation against officials of this jurisdiction […] mentioned and involved in serious incidents reported by the national press, taking into account other existing administrative background in our Court,” stated President González.

What the Investigation Involves

An administrative summary is an internal inquiry aimed at determining potential administrative responsibilities. It does not imply punishment or constitute a criminal presumption. At this stage, the Court can appoint an investigating attorney, gather evidence, and take statements in accordance with current regulations.

‘Belarusian Doll’

The investigation is part of the case known as “Belarusian Doll”, concerning alleged bribery and money laundering, which has led to searches and seizures of computers and phones, in addition to the arrest of accountant Gonzalo Migueles —husband of former Supreme Court Minister Ángela Vivanco— along with attorney Eduardo Lagos and his partner, attorney Mario Vargas Cociña, all brought before the 7th Guarantee Court of Santiago for formalization. The Court indicated that the summary aims to establish potential administrative responsibilities based on the “serious incidents” reported by the press and internal evidence.

Meanwhile, Ángela Vivanco remains under investigation in the same inquiry; due to her previous privilege as a minister of the highest court, any potential arrest would require a complaint for chapters, a process that is already underway. The case, linked by the press to a network of payments and favors —the “Belarusian Doll”— is the backdrop for the San Miguel court’s decision to open this summary against the Property Registrar of Puente Alto and the notaries of the jurisdiction.

With the investigation ongoing, the appellate court will need to determine if there are administrative faults and, if so, propose disciplinary measures in accordance with legal frameworks. The Court has stated that it will continue to provide official information as the summary investigation progresses.