San Miguel Appeals Court Initiates Administrative Investigation Against Property Registrar and Notaries in ‘Belarusian Doll’ Case

The full court of the San Miguel Appeals Court has ordered the initiation of an administrative summary investigation against the Property Registrar of Puente Alto and three notaries, stemming from 'serious incidents' highlighted by the press and other internal evidence.

San Miguel Appeals Court Initiates Administrative Investigation Against Property Registrar and Notaries in ‘Belarusian Doll’ Case
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Corte de San Miguel abre sumario contra conservador y notarios por el caso “muñeca bielorrusa”

San Miguel Appeals Court Initiates Administrative Investigation Against Property Registrar and Notaries in ‘Belarusian Doll’ Case

The San Miguel Appeals Court decided on Monday, November 10, to commence an administrative summary investigation against officials within its jurisdiction who are «mentioned and involved in serious incidents reported by the national press,» as well as other administrative matters. The decision was made by the full court led by its president, Minister María Catalina González Torres.

According to the announcement, the officials under investigation are:

  • Sergio Rodrigo Yáber Lozano, Property Registrar and Judicial Archivist of Puente Alto;
  • Claudio Rafael Barrena Eyzaguirre, notary of the 10th Notary and judicial archivist (San Miguel);
  • Rodrigo Enrique Ortúzar Rodríguez, notary of the 1st Notary of San Miguel;
  • and Fernando Martel Costa, former interim notary of the 5th Notary of San Miguel (La Cisterna).

“In today’s session, [the full court] resolved to initiate an administrative summary investigation against officials of this jurisdiction […] mentioned and involved in serious incidents reported by the national press, taking into account other existing administrative background in our Court,” stated President González.

What the Investigation Involves

An administrative summary is an internal inquiry aimed at determining potential administrative responsibilities. It does not imply punishment or constitute a criminal presumption. At this stage, the Court can appoint an investigating attorney, gather evidence, and take statements in accordance with current regulations.

‘Belarusian Doll’

The investigation is part of the case known as Belarusian Doll, concerning alleged bribery and money laundering, which has led to searches and seizures of computers and phones, in addition to the arrest of accountant Gonzalo Migueles —husband of former Supreme Court Minister Ángela Vivanco— along with attorney Eduardo Lagos and his partner, attorney Mario Vargas Cociña, all brought before the 7th Guarantee Court of Santiago for formalization. The Court indicated that the summary aims to establish potential administrative responsibilities based on the “serious incidents” reported by the press and internal evidence.

Meanwhile, Ángela Vivanco remains under investigation in the same inquiry; due to her previous privilege as a minister of the highest court, any potential arrest would require a complaint for chapters, a process that is already underway. The case, linked by the press to a network of payments and favors —the “Belarusian Doll”— is the backdrop for the San Miguel court’s decision to open this summary against the Property Registrar of Puente Alto and the notaries of the jurisdiction.

With the investigation ongoing, the appellate court will need to determine if there are administrative faults and, if so, propose disciplinary measures in accordance with legal frameworks. The Court has stated that it will continue to provide official information as the summary investigation progresses.

Relacionados

The Citizen

CDE Files Criminal Complaint Against Gonzalo Migueles and Four Attorneys for Corruption Charges

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Prosecutors Claim $57 Million from Belarusian Firm Was Misappropriated by Ex-Supreme Court Minister's Husband

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Notary from San Miguel Calls Angela Vivanco and Gonzalo Migueles "Bribe Takers" in Revealing Audio

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Belarus Connection Shakes Jadue's Case: Calls for Process Review and Restoration of Rights Intensify

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Former Minister Accused: Network Linked to Ángela Vivanco Faces Charges of Bribery and Money Laundering

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Serious Developments in the 'Belarus Doll' Case: Home Raided of Ángela Vivanco, Husband and Lawyer Mario Vargas Arrested

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

From RN Candidate to Corruption Scandals: The Controversial Profile of Former Supreme Court Justice Angela Vivanco

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Arrest Orders Issued for Attorneys Mario Vargas and Eduardo Lagos in Codelco Embezzlement Scheme Linked to Belarusian Firm

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Major Twist in Probe: Former Tax Court Judge Arrested on Aggravated Bribery Charges Over Handpicked Expert Appointments

Hace 4 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano