San Miguel Court Denies Appeal, Upholds Preventive Detention of Former Minister Ángela Vivanco

The Second Chamber of the Appeals Court "dismissed any illegality or lack of reasoning" in the ruling that upheld the precautionary measure imposed by the Seventh Guarantee Court of Santiago. The former judge faces charges from the Public Prosecutor's Office for alleged bribery and money laundering committed during her role as minister of the Supreme Court.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Corte de San Miguel rechaza amparo y mantiene en prisión preventiva a exministra Ángela Vivanco

The San Miguel Court of Appeals rejected the appeal on Wednesday, March 11, against the ruling from the 2nd Chamber of the Santiago Court that confirmed the preventive detention of former Supreme Court minister Ángela Vivanco.

It is important to note that the former judge faces charges from the Public Prosecutor’s Office as an alleged perpetrator of the completed crimes of bribery and money laundering, which she allegedly committed during her tenure as minister of the highest court.

According to the Judicial Authority’s report, the unanimous ruling (case role 247-2026) from the Second Chamber of the Appeals Court «dismissed any illegality or lack of reasoning» in the decision that upheld the precautionary measure imposed by the Seventh Guarantee Court of Santiago.

«This constitutional action of amparo cannot prosper since no illegal act threatening, disturbing, or depriving the plaintiff (Vivanco) of her personal liberty or individual security has been observed. Both the decision to impose preventive detention and the one confirming it were issued by competent courts, exercising jurisdictional powers within a legally processed procedure,» the ruling states.

The Appeals Court added that «there is also no indication of neglect regarding the health condition of the plaintiff, nor the compliance conditions of the precautionary measure, as these factors were assessed by the court as it resolved, in accordance with Articles 122, 140, and 143 of the Criminal Procedure Code, without prejudice to the powers available to request the review or modification of preventive detention should the circumstances considered in its decree change.»

Read the full ruling HERE

Corruption in the Chilean Supreme Court: A System Under Strain and the Urgency for Structural Reforms

