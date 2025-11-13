Santiago: Atahualpa Yupanqui’s Granddaughter Leads ‘Enlazadas’, A Concert Connecting Argentina, Chile, and Spain

Original article: Santiago: Nieta de Atahualpa Yupanqui encabeza «Enlazadas», concierto que une a Argentina, Chile y España

Cecilia Ballesteros, granddaughter of Atahualpa Yupanqui—one of Argentina’s most revered folk legends—has been residing in Chile for over a decade.

During this time, the singer has built connections with prominent figures in the national arts scene, including the esteemed troubadour Eduardo Peralta, rising musician Tito Cerda, and one of the country’s most distinguished female voices, Francesca Ancarola, from whom she has gained valuable expression techniques and vocal training through workshops.

Ballesteros carries a legacy that she honors on stages in Chile and her native province of Tucumán, Argentina. Her captivating vocal tone evokes the sounds of her homeland; a characteristic that, combined with her heartfelt performances, crafts atmospheres aligned with a repertoire that includes some of Yupanqui’s profound compositions, as well as her own original songs, often shared on stage with other practitioners of tradition.

«The independent journey of others in this life is merely an illusion. The heartbeat of our heart is the very heartbeat of the earth, and when we become aware of this, we can recognize ourselves in that rhythm, and in the rhythm of others… thus, that music that stitches us together on our path reveals to us that we are never alone; someone is always beating in tune with us,» the artist reflects.

Regarding the concert, Ballesteros states, «‘Enlazadas’ is a manifestation of that heartbeat with others, a timeless music without borders, deeply meaningful, reminding us that we are alive with and through each other. ‘Enlazadas’ through music, through meaning, through art, through being a woman who sings and delivers signs of life and wisdom seeds from her lineage, beyond individuals, just as many female singers have done, including the great Cecilia Astorga, whom we will honor in this concert,» she announced.

Event Details

‘Enlazadas’ will take place on Saturday, November 15, at 8 PM, at El Mesón Nerudiano, located at Dominica Street 35, Recoleta. Tickets are available for purchase through PortalTickets.

Featured in the repertoire are songs such as «Piedra y camino» and «Recuerdos de Portezuelo,» both by Atahualpa Yupanqui, along with original pieces by Cecilia Ballesteros. The event will also see her sharing the stage with notable Chilean poets and singer-songwriters Andrea Andreu and Camila Chascona, who also pursue paths rooted in tradition and Latin American fusion.

Additionally, the event will host Spanish artist Raquel Cruces, who collects and interprets ancient songs from rural women of the peninsula, accompanying them with percussion instruments.

As a special moment, the gathering will pay tribute to Cecilia Astorga, the first female payadora of Chile, who passed away in 2024.

El Ciudadano