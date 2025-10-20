Santiago Calls for Protest Against Israel’s Participation in Track Cycling World Championship

Various organizations and citizens are mobilizing for a peaceful protest against Israel's participation in the upcoming Track Cycling World Championship in Santiago, scheduled for October 22-26, 2025.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Santiago: Convocan a manifestación en repudio a participación de Israel en el Mundial de Ciclismo de Pista

Various organizations, groups, and concerned citizens have called for a peaceful demonstration against Israel’s participation in the World Championship of Track Cycling, set to take place in Santiago, Chile from October 22 to 26, 2025, at the Velodrome of Peñalolén.

According to one of the announcements shared on social media, «25 Chilean cycling organizations have already stated the obvious: sports should not be used to whitewash the image of an apartheid regime engaged in colonial fascism that perpetrates ethnic cleansing and genocide.»

«Cycling is a sport built on collective effort that represents cooperation, respect, and justice. Allowing Israel to participate is a betrayal of these values,» the announcement continues.

The Coordinadora por Palestina endorsed the «ethical and coherent gesture» of the athletes and joined the call: «Sports do not wash away blood. Cycling does not sanitize genocides.»

As reported by El Ciudadano, 25 Chilean cycling organizations issued a statement rejecting the participation of Israel’s team in the Track Cycling World Championship: «We cannot remain silent while the sport we love is used to cover up one of the most terrible massacres of our time.»

They also highlighted the contradiction of «competing alongside a country that systematically violates the principles of coexistence, mutual respect, and human dignity that cycling itself promotes.» Read the full article below:

«Image Washing»: Chilean Cycling Organizations Reject Israel’s Participation in Track Championship in the Country

Additional news on this topic:

«FIFA Complicit in the Genocide in Gaza»: Criticism Directed at the Silence of the Organization Regarding Israel

alto al fuego

Paper Ceasefire: Gaza Reports 29 Deaths and 10 Injuries in 24 Hours Due to Israeli Attacks

The Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Chilean Cycling Organizations Denounce Israel's Participation in World Track Championships as 'Image-Washing' for Genocide in Gaza

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Gaza, Two Years of Israeli Genocide: 76,600 Dead or Missing as Hunger and Blockade Are Used as Weapons

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Hundreds of Thousands Worldwide Protest Israel After Interception of Gaza Aid Flotilla: 'Solidarity with Palestine Is Not a Crime'

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Thousands March in Santiago to Condemn Israel’s Actions in Gaza, Demand Justice for Palestine and Prosecution of Netanyahu

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Safeguards for a Just Energy Transition in Chile: The Unfinished Challenge

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Love for the Land: Penco Issues Call for Major March Against Aclara's Rare Earth Mining Project

Hace 23 horas
The Citizen

Inside SQM's Links to BlackRockand the Alleged Ties to the Gaza Genocide

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Israel Approves Gaza Cease-Fire and Prisoner Swap, Paving Way for Hostage Releases

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Chile Condemns Israel for Seizing Global Sumud Flotilla in International Waters, Citing Violations of Freedom of Navigation and Humanitarian Law

Hace 3 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano