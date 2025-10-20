Santiago Calls for Protest Against Israel’s Participation in Track Cycling World Championship

Original article: Santiago: Convocan a manifestación en repudio a participación de Israel en el Mundial de Ciclismo de Pista

Various organizations, groups, and concerned citizens have called for a peaceful demonstration against Israel’s participation in the World Championship of Track Cycling, set to take place in Santiago, Chile from October 22 to 26, 2025, at the Velodrome of Peñalolén.

According to one of the announcements shared on social media, «25 Chilean cycling organizations have already stated the obvious: sports should not be used to whitewash the image of an apartheid regime engaged in colonial fascism that perpetrates ethnic cleansing and genocide.»

«Cycling is a sport built on collective effort that represents cooperation, respect, and justice. Allowing Israel to participate is a betrayal of these values,» the announcement continues.

The Coordinadora por Palestina endorsed the «ethical and coherent gesture» of the athletes and joined the call: «Sports do not wash away blood. Cycling does not sanitize genocides.»

As reported by El Ciudadano, 25 Chilean cycling organizations issued a statement rejecting the participation of Israel’s team in the Track Cycling World Championship: «We cannot remain silent while the sport we love is used to cover up one of the most terrible massacres of our time.»

They also highlighted the contradiction of «competing alongside a country that systematically violates the principles of coexistence, mutual respect, and human dignity that cycling itself promotes.» Read the full article below:

The Ciudadano