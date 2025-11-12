Santiago: «Dead Poets Society» Takes the Stage, Reviving a ’90s Classic

Original article: Santiago: «La Sociedad de los Poetas Muertos» llega al teatro para revivir un clásico del cine de los ’90

The theatrical adaptation of one of the most iconic films of the late ’90s, «Dead Poets Society» (an Oscar winner for Best Original Screenplay), is premiering at the Centro Cultural San Ginés, delivering a timeless message that reflects on the freedom of thought and the importance of living authentically.

This production, which has returned with an emotionally charged and human-centered stage proposal, has already attracted over 2,000 viewers in just two weeks.

“Dead Poets Society” tells the story of a group of students at a strict and prestigious boarding school and how their charismatic Literature teacher inspires them to see the world differently and find their own voice. Through poetry, the youths embark on an innovative educational journey that allows them to express themselves, overcome their fears, and evolve.

This play features renowned national actors Claudio Arredondo, José Antonio Raffo, Alonso Quintero, Francisco Dañobeitía, Francisco Reyes Cristi, Vicente Almuna, Andrew Bargsted, Tito Bustamante, and Juan Pablo Sáez, all directed by Pablo Greene (known for films such as «Mala Junta», «Mis hermanos sueñan despiertos», and «Los People in the Dragon»).

Claudio Arredondo (playing Professor John Keating) notes that several aspects of the story resonate strongly today, emphasizing “education, harsh restrictions, and believing in youth.” He expresses that for him, Carpe Diem means “seize the moment, without questioning it, be freer in making decisions, more of a dreamer, because things are not as terrible as they seem.”

Meanwhile, Tito Bustamante (Director Gale Nolan) remarks that the story is a compelling narrative that invites reflection on the rigidity of knowledge: “We must give young people freedom, especially if they have sensitivities that do not align with what the system desires, opening up their world to develop their abilities, as without art, survival as a society becomes difficult.”

Furthermore, actor Vicente Almuna (Knox Overstreet), who plays one of the students, emphasizes that the story highlights how a dream can be crushed by family: “I believe this reflection is very important, because it’s not just about dreaming and pursuing a dream, but about working to ensure the world is a kind place to achieve it,” he states.

Pablo Greene, the director of the play, feels fortunate to oversee such an emotional and intimate production with a “very talented and committed cast, where chemistry has been essential.” Regarding the staging, he notes that it “has everything—drama, comedy, nostalgia, and friendship, with a pace that has been praised by those who have already seen it.”

Theatrical Proposal

Juan Pablo Sáez, actor and programming director of San Ginés, recalls that watching the film in 1989 reaffirmed his decision to pursue Theater, even though his family encouraged him to choose a more lucrative career. “I never imagined that 36 years later we would create this play, my father as the executive producer, and I playing an authoritarian, obstinate, and strict father who doesn’t want his son to be an actor. Life is full of twists and magic,” he states.

Some time ago, Juan Pablo Sáez learned of the theatrical adaptation of «Dead Poets Society» that took place in the United States, Mexico, and France.

“I felt that the themes remain very relevant, and we began the process of acquiring the rights to bring this powerful story to the stage. It has been months of hard work, but we are very pleased with the outcome. We formed a very special team with great energy, where everyone contributed their talent, experience, ideas, and charisma,” emphasizes Sáez.

Tickets are already on sale at sangines.cl and ticketmaster.cl. The Centro Cultural San Ginés is located at Mallinkrodt 76, Barrio Bellavista, Providencia, Santiago.

