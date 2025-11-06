Santiago Hosts ‘Furia Ilustrada’: A Celebration of Contemporary Illustration and Visual Arts

Original article: Santiago: Nace la «Furia Ilustrada», un encuentro para celebrar la gráfica contemporánea

From November 21 to 23 at the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center (GAM) in Santiago, ‘Furia Ilustrada’ expands the horizons of the traditional ‘Furia del Libro’ with a new fair dedicated entirely to illustration, comics, and visual experimentation.

This event emerges in response to the significant growth of creators, publishers, and illustrators exploring diverse themes such as nature, graphic humor, memes, and visual narratives, transforming the relationship between image and text in Chile and Latin America.

With over 15 years of experience in independent publishing, the organizing team brings the same commitment, collaborative spirit, and emphasis on bibliodiversity that has characterized their previous fairs to this new gathering.

Over 100 exhibitors will come together for three days at the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center (GAM), featuring booths, workshops, lectures, exhibitions, music, and open activities that celebrate the diversity and energy of contemporary graphics.

«The main objective of La Furia Ilustrada is to unite worlds: to create a meeting point for those who draw, edit, print, read, and collect. It’s a space where artists, publishers, and specialty bookstores can showcase their work while bridging the gap between creation and publication, strengthening the illustrated community,» says Galo Ghigliotto, founder of La Furia del Libro.

Featured guests at the event include Alberto Montt, Powerpaola, Alejandra Lunik, Santiago Caruso, and Perezfecto, participating in talks and open meetings. The program also includes live drawings from artists like Antonia Larraín, real-time RISO printing by Rata Estudio, and a stage with continuous activities, along with food trucks for family enjoyment.

For the little ones, there will be family workshops, including a creation workshop with Fabián Rivas designed to foster imagination and visual exploration. Popular characters Papelina and Papelón, known for their program on NTV, will also be present with an entertaining show of music and storytelling filled with magic and color.

Event Details

From November 21 to 23

Friday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Saturday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Sunday from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center (GAM)

Free entry

