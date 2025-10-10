Santiago: Mapuche Author David Aniñir Launches ‘Proesseda’ at Centro Danza Espiral in Plaza Brasil

The 135-page book from Odiokracia Autoediciones explores marginalization, memory, and resistance through experimental texts compiled over years, cementing Aniñirs 'Mapurbe' concept.

Santiago: Mapuche Author David Aniñir Launches ‘Proesseda’ at Centro Danza Espiral in Plaza Brasil
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

On Sunday, October 12, at 5:00 p.m., the launch of ‘Proes eda: 21 Stories of Self-Love and One Desperate Bonus Track,’ the latest book by Mapuche writer David Aniñir Guilitraro, will be held.

Published under the Odiokracia Autoediciones imprint, the volume features a foreword by Elisa Loncon, who writes: «As the author defines it, this work is an outpouring of poetic prose written in paragraph form, with a stylized, lyrical languageideas and metaphorical figures that become prose ().»

«The author employs the register used by his own characters, who live intensely but are marked by economic marginalization and by linguistic, cultural, and territorial dispossession born of the conflict between the State and the Mapuche people,» Loncons foreword adds.

The book launch will take place at Centro Danza Espiral, located at Patricio Bunster 2021, in Santiagos Plaza Brasil. The presentation will be led by Paula Miranda and Fernando Pairican.

Interview with El Ciudadano

In May of this year, El Ciudadano interviewed David Aniñir about the release of ‘Proes ,’ a work that delves into marginalization, memory, and resistance through experimental texts the author compiled over years, consolidating his ‘Mapurbe’ concept. Read the full interview below:

“Proes ” by David Aniñir Guilitraro: Mapuche Identity in the Urban Popular World

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

14th Primavera del Libro Comes to Estadio Nacional Park: 230+ Publishers, Free Events, and a Lively Literary “Happy Hour”

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Between Sleep and Wakefulness: Agatha Portolés Unveils 'Duermevela,' a Liminal Poetry Debut

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Are the Chono People Really Extinct? Denial and Erasure Across the Fjords and Channels of Chiloé and Aysén

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Author Karin Ioannidis: “The root of most crimes so harshly pursued is inequality, deprivation, and abuse”

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

From the Ballot to Redress: The Democratic and Indigenous Legacy of October 5 / Column by Elisa Loncón Antileo

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Solidarity and Outcry: 800+ Join Yaguel Lavkenche’s Call for Justice for Julia Chuñil

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

UNI Global Union Calls for Immediate Release of Jewish-American Writer David Adler, Still Held After Israel Seized Global Sumud Flotilla

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

“An Ethical Call to the Academic and Cultural Community”: Academics and Intellectuals Denounce Lawfare and Judicial Persecution of Daniel Jadue

Hace 4 días

Two Former Chilean Army Officers Convicted for 1973 San Felipe Kidnappings and Executions of Six Detainees

Hace 1 día

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano