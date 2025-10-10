On Sunday, October 12, at 5:00 p.m., the launch of ‘Proes eda: 21 Stories of Self-Love and One Desperate Bonus Track,’ the latest book by Mapuche writer David Aniñir Guilitraro, will be held.

Published under the Odiokracia Autoediciones imprint, the volume features a foreword by Elisa Loncon, who writes: «As the author defines it, this work is an outpouring of poetic prose written in paragraph form, with a stylized, lyrical languageideas and metaphorical figures that become prose ().»

«The author employs the register used by his own characters, who live intensely but are marked by economic marginalization and by linguistic, cultural, and territorial dispossession born of the conflict between the State and the Mapuche people,» Loncons foreword adds.

The book launch will take place at Centro Danza Espiral, located at Patricio Bunster 2021, in Santiagos Plaza Brasil. The presentation will be led by Paula Miranda and Fernando Pairican.

Interview with El Ciudadano

In May of this year, El Ciudadano interviewed David Aniñir about the release of ‘Proes ,’ a work that delves into marginalization, memory, and resistance through experimental texts the author compiled over years, consolidating his ‘Mapurbe’ concept. Read the full interview below:

El Ciudadano