Santiago Mayor Mario Desbordes Faces Questions About Ties to Ex-Supreme Court Justice Angela Vivanco

Original article: Desbordes aún no responde requerimiento de concejales de Santiago sobre sus vínculos con Ángela Vivanco

More than a week after a group of Santiago councilors requested Mayor Mario Desbordes (RN) to clarify his relationship with former Supreme Court Minister Angela Vivanco, the capital’s municipal leader has yet to respond to the request.

It is noteworthy that Desbordes is mentioned in chats between Vivanco and lawyer Luis Hermosilla, who represents Piñera and Chadwick, revealed in the context of the so-called «Audio Case».

In the conversations surrounding her candidacy for the Supreme Court, Vivanco indicated that she had tried to facilitate contacts with Desbordes, who was then president of Renovación Nacional. He reportedly committed to establishing direct connections with individuals linked to the judiciary and the executive branch.

«Thank you so much for your efforts, Luis! I met with Mario Desbordes yesterday, who has an office with Lamberto’s son, and he agreed to discuss this directly,» reads one of the messages Vivanco sent to Hermosilla on April 7, 2018.

Later, as Vivanco was included in the shortlist of candidates, another message from the ex-judge to Hermosilla was revealed regarding negotiations with Desbordes for her nomination to the highest court, dated May 26, 2018: «Dear Luis, what I’m copying below was sent to me by Mario Desbordes; I think it’s timely to discuss this with Andrés.»

The message stated: «Dear Angela, I was going to write to you and then I saw the previous message, sorry. I spoke with Larroulet (head of the Presidency’s advisors under Piñera) yesterday to urge the nomination. I talked with some NM senators who are open to negotiating for 2 positions: you and Minister Moya. If we wait to negotiate for 3, we will get bogged down.»

In light of these revelations, the council members have urged the current mayor of Santiago to present before the Municipal Council and the public the details of those meetings, outlining what actions were taken in that context and whether there was any formal or informal relationship that might require public or institutional explanation.

Continue reading the article published by El Ciudadano on this matter:

🔴 STILL NO RESPONSE| Santiago councilors ask Mayor Mario Desbordes to clarify ties with Angela Vivancohttps://t.co/MxVXMoU9Rs — Contrapoderchile (@ContrapoderCH) February 4, 2026

We will continue to provide updates.