Santiago: McDonald’s Branch in Republic Closes Indefinitely After Protests and Damage Over Employee’s Death

Original article: Santiago: Cadena McDonald’s cerró local de República tras protesta y destrozos por muerte de trabajadora en el recinto

The McDonald’s location in the Republic area of Santiago will remain closed indefinitely following extensive damage caused by protestors voicing their outrage over the death of employee Hilda Leiva.

The 21-year-old worker went missing on October 22 while on duty at this branch, and her body was discovered the next day. From the outset, her colleagues and family have raised concerns about the company’s negligence, alleging a lack of support during the search and potential mishandling of security camera footage.

Specifically, coworkers reported that the restaurant continued to operate even after they alerted management that Hilda was missing and expressed a desire to search for her, only to be met with the administration’s refusal, which compelled them to remain at work.

Amidst this tension, a protest was held on Tuesday, October 28, in front of the branch, resulting in clashes and damage both inside and outside the establishment, prompting the chain to announce its indefinite closure.

Agrupaciones feministas se manifiestan a esta hora en el frontis de McDonald´s de calle republica Hay manifestación y algunos incidentes en el McDonald's de República, a una semana de que una de sus trabajadoras fuera encontrada muerta al interior del local de comida rápida. pic.twitter.com/wy643b7ER6 — Chile de Verdad (@Chiledeverdades) October 28, 2025

Hilda Leiva trabajaba en McDonald's de República en Santiago, y desapareció durante su turno.

Su jefatura no quiso buscarla y, mientras estuvo desaparecida, el local siguió funcionando.

Se halló su cuerpo en el local, se desconoce la causa de su muerte.

¿Por qué no es noticia? https://t.co/rezhBJpvZg — Magally Avila (@MaguitoAS) October 27, 2025

Prosecutor’s Office Launches Investigation

The Centro Norte Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Hilda Leiva’s death. According to information released by the Public Ministry, nearby security cameras may have captured footage of the young woman’s fall, which is a primary line of inquiry in this preliminary phase.

In this context, journalist Matías Burboa has reported that Hilda Leiva’s coworkers stated that before the branch closed, the company pressured them to return to work. Watch the video below (social media X):

Nuevos antecedentes de la muerte de Hilda Leiva: sus compañeros de McDonald’s sede República #40 denuncian que los están presionando para volver a trabajar… Pero algunos han sido agredidos por manifestantes que se congregan afuera del establecimiento. pic.twitter.com/Jc6XBu5cDU — Matías Burboa (@matiburboa) October 30, 2025

El Ciudadano