Santiago: McDonald’s Branch in Republic Closes Indefinitely After Protests and Damage Over Employee’s Death

The McDonald’s location in the Republic area of Santiago will remain closed indefinitely following extensive damage caused by protestors voicing their outrage over the death of employee Hilda Leiva.
The 21-year-old worker went missing on October 22 while on duty at this branch, and her body was discovered the next day. From the outset, her colleagues and family have raised concerns about the company’s negligence, alleging a lack of support during the search and potential mishandling of security camera footage.
Specifically, coworkers reported that the restaurant continued to operate even after they alerted management that Hilda was missing and expressed a desire to search for her, only to be met with the administration’s refusal, which compelled them to remain at work.
Amidst this tension, a protest was held on Tuesday, October 28, in front of the branch, resulting in clashes and damage both inside and outside the establishment, prompting the chain to announce its indefinite closure.
Prosecutor’s Office Launches Investigation
The Centro Norte Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Hilda Leiva’s death. According to information released by the Public Ministry, nearby security cameras may have captured footage of the young woman’s fall, which is a primary line of inquiry in this preliminary phase.
In this context, journalist Matías Burboa has reported that Hilda Leiva’s coworkers stated that before the branch closed, the company pressured them to return to work. Watch the video below (social media X):
