Original article: Vecinos de Santiago piden a Desbordes que se vaya a dar una vuelta por Meiggs «y deje de pelear con Jeannette Jara»
Santiago Residents Urge Mayor Desbordes to Address Local Issues Instead of Clashing with Candidate Jeannette Jara
In light of a recent controversy involving Santiago’s mayor, Mario Desbordes, who threatened legal action against candidate Jeannette Jara over the disputed «TAG fee collection,» several residents called on the mayor to focus on urgent communal issues, such as addressing problems posed by street vendors.
«Desbordes seems more concerned with fighting with candidate Jara than tackling the street vendors problem,» stated @edgardogonza on social media, where he shared a video highlighting the challenges pedestrians face navigating Meiggs Street due to the overwhelming presence of street commerce.
«As taxpayers, we end up walking on the same road used by buses, cars, trucks, and motorcycles, which poses significant risks. We demand that Desbordes take a stroll through Meiggs and apologize for making us walk among the cars,» the resident added.
«Like Kast, who makes promises without understanding the issues, the only ones suffering are us, with unmet promises a year after being elected,» he concluded.
Another resident, using the account @borroka82, commented: «Trash heaps on every corner, parks in neglect, and sidewalks in disrepair. I’ve lived and worked in downtown Santiago for over a decade, and I’ve never seen such municipal abandonment.»
In a similar vein, neighbor @eacunab expressed, «As a Santiago resident, I expected this man to dedicate himself to doing what he was elected for. First, he went on morning show tours, then took a vacation, and now he’s campaigning for Kast… when does Desbordes actually earn his salary?»
We will continue to provide updates.