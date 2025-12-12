Original article: Vecinos de Santiago piden a Desbordes que se vaya a dar una vuelta por Meiggs «y deje de pelear con Jeannette Jara»

Santiago Residents Urge Mayor Desbordes to Address Local Issues Instead of Clashing with Candidate Jeannette Jara

In light of a recent controversy involving Santiago’s mayor, Mario Desbordes, who threatened legal action against candidate Jeannette Jara over the disputed «TAG fee collection,» several residents called on the mayor to focus on urgent communal issues, such as addressing problems posed by street vendors.

«Desbordes seems more concerned with fighting with candidate Jara than tackling the street vendors problem,» stated @edgardogonza on social media, where he shared a video highlighting the challenges pedestrians face navigating Meiggs Street due to the overwhelming presence of street commerce.

«As taxpayers, we end up walking on the same road used by buses, cars, trucks, and motorcycles, which poses significant risks. We demand that Desbordes take a stroll through Meiggs and apologize for making us walk among the cars,» the resident added.

«Like Kast, who makes promises without understanding the issues, the only ones suffering are us, with unmet promises a year after being elected,» he concluded.

Another resident, using the account @borroka82, commented: «Trash heaps on every corner, parks in neglect, and sidewalks in disrepair. I’ve lived and worked in downtown Santiago for over a decade, and I’ve never seen such municipal abandonment.»

In a similar vein, neighbor @eacunab expressed, «As a Santiago resident, I expected this man to dedicate himself to doing what he was elected for. First, he went on morning show tours, then took a vacation, and now he’s campaigning for Kast… when does Desbordes actually earn his salary?»

Los contribuyentes exigimos que Desborde se de una vuelta por meiggs y nos de una disculpa por tener que caminar entre los autos.

Al igual que Kast quien promete lo que no sabe, los únicos perjudicados somos nosotros, promesas incumplidas a un año de ser electo #SegurosConJara pic.twitter.com/l6qhLb7sGr — EG (@edgardogonza) December 11, 2025

Exijo a @desbordes disculpas públicas por mantener en franco abandono esta comuna y ciudad.

Basurales en cada esquina, parques en estado de abandono y veredas en mal estado. Hace más de una década vivo y trabajo en Santiago Centro y no había vivido tal abandono del municipio. — 🏳️‍🌈Borroka82 #PalestinaLibre (@borroka82) December 11, 2025

Soy de la comuna de Santiago y esperaría que este Sr se dedique a hacer aquello para lo cual fue electo, primero se fue de tour por los matinales, luego de vacaciones y ahora le ha LCD campaña a Kast… a qué hr se gana el sueldo @desbordes ? https://t.co/5Rrx8OXd3m — Elizabeth A. 🌳 (@eacunab) December 11, 2025

