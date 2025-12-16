Santiago Stock Exchange Reverses Positive Start to Close in the Red Following Kast’s Election Victory

The Selective Stock Price Index (IPSA) had closed the previous Friday at "historical highs," accumulating a 55% gain for 2025, noted several media outlets, describing it as "one of the best performances in the world."

After a promising start, the Santiago Stock Exchange ended the day on Monday, December 15, with a downturn, marking the market’s initial response to the election of the far-right candidate José Antonio Kast to the presidency.

National media reported that, at the day’s outset, the IPSA index approached 10,500 points, a «new historical high,» as nearly all press reports stated at that time.

However, just minutes into the trading session, the indices began to decline, ultimately closing down 0.94% at 10,323 points.

