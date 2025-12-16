Santiago Stock Exchange Reverses Positive Start to Close in the Red Following Kast’s Election Victory

Original article: Revirtió alza inicial y terminó con números rojos: La primera reacción de la Bolsa de Santiago tras triunfo de Kast

After a promising start, the Santiago Stock Exchange ended the day on Monday, December 15, with a downturn, marking the market’s initial response to the election of the far-right candidate José Antonio Kast to the presidency.

National media reported that, at the day’s outset, the IPSA index approached 10,500 points, a «new historical high,» as nearly all press reports stated at that time.

However, just minutes into the trading session, the indices began to decline, ultimately closing down 0.94% at 10,323 points.

In this context, a report from the newspaper La Tercera noted that the IPSA had closed the previous Friday at «historical highs,» boasting a 55% gain for 2025, described as «one of the best performances in the world,» according to the morning publication.

News in Development