Santiago Wanderers U20 Crowned Champions of South America: Historic Copa Libertadores Victory

Original article: Santiago Wanderers Sub 20 en lo más alto de América y la historia: Campeón de la Libertadores

Wanderers Makes History: Champions of South America U20 After Epic Penalty Shootout Against Flamengo

The feat has become legendary. Santiago Wanderers secured the title of CONMEBOL U20 Libertadores Champions after defeating Flamengo in a nail-biting penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time in Quito. The club from Valparaíso achieved the unimaginable: toppling the reigning two-time champions and claiming the continental title.

The match was a tense finale, showcasing Wanderers’ character as they matched Flamengo, a powerhouse in the tournament, resisting Brazilian assaults while responding with order and precision. After a stalemate in regular time, the penalty shootout became the stage for glory, where the Chilean team proved to be the more accurate.

With this victory, Wanderers not only lifts their first-ever international youth title but also makes history for all of Chile, establishing their name in the annals of South American football. This golden generation is breaking barriers and igniting hope across the nation, demonstrating that Chilean football can reign supreme in America.

Celebrations in Valparaíso

Watch the match on ChileVisión