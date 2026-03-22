Santiago Wanderers U20 Crowned Champions of South America: Historic Copa Libertadores Victory

Santiago Wanderers claimed the title of CONMEBOL U20 Libertadores Champions by defeating the giant Flamengo in a dramatic penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes. The Chilean squad achieves a historic title by overcoming the two-time champions and positioning itself among the elite of South American youth football.

The Citizen

Original article: Santiago Wanderers Sub 20 en lo más alto de América y la historia: Campeón de la Libertadores

Wanderers Makes History: Champions of South America U20 After Epic Penalty Shootout Against Flamengo

The feat has become legendary. Santiago Wanderers secured the title of CONMEBOL U20 Libertadores Champions after defeating Flamengo in a nail-biting penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time in Quito. The club from Valparaíso achieved the unimaginable: toppling the reigning two-time champions and claiming the continental title.

The match was a tense finale, showcasing Wanderers’ character as they matched Flamengo, a powerhouse in the tournament, resisting Brazilian assaults while responding with order and precision. After a stalemate in regular time, the penalty shootout became the stage for glory, where the Chilean team proved to be the more accurate.

With this victory, Wanderers not only lifts their first-ever international youth title but also makes history for all of Chile, establishing their name in the annals of South American football. This golden generation is breaking barriers and igniting hope across the nation, demonstrating that Chilean football can reign supreme in America.

Celebrations in Valparaíso

Watch the match on ChileVisión

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Artículos Relacionados

The Citizen

Santiago Wanderers Sub 20 en lo más alto de América y la historia: Campeón de la Libertadores

Hace 1 minuto
The Citizen

Wanderers Sub 20 hace historia en la Libertadores: Expectación por finalísima con Flamengo este domingo

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's State Visit to Brazil Enhances Bilateral Trade and Cooperation

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

¿Qué hay detrás del triunfo de Huachipato en la Copa Chile 2025?

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Libertarian Right Aligns as Milei Celebrates His "Friend" Kast's Election Victory

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"It’s Sad That People Choose Their Pinochet": Petro Claims Fascism is Rising in Chile After Election of José Antonio Kast

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Kristi Noem's Controversial Legacy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security: 41 Deaths, Murders, and Serious Corruption Allegations

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Yemen Advances Project for Liberation and Self-Determination Against Saudi and U.S. Domination

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

South Africa Expels Israeli Diplomat for Insulting President on Social Media

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano