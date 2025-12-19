Schalper Warns Against Hindering Kast and Reflects on Past Call to «Stifle» Boric’s Government

Comments from RN Deputy Diego Schalper regarding the future opposition to José Kast's government prompted reactions on social media, with users recalling his calls in 2022 to "stifle" Gabriel Boric's administration.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: Schalper advierte contra “entorpecer” a Kast y recuerdan su llamado a “atrofiar” a Boric

Comments from RN Deputy Diego Schalper, who stated that those attempting to obstruct the government of elected President José Kast would face a strong public backlash, have drawn attention given that in 2022, the same parliamentarian called for the «stifling» of Gabriel Boric’s government.

In an interview with 24 Horas, when asked about his expectations for the upcoming opposition, Schalper said: “I believe yesterday’s mandate is so clear that fundamentally, the dilemma today is between immobility or the capacity to solve problems. Those who aim to hinder will likely face a very critical judgment from the public.”

Additionally, the deputy added: “Therefore, I hope that we all feel a part of a common responsibility, which is: how do we build solutions for Chileans from the country’s diversity?”

These comments have ignited alarm among some social media users who recalled Schalper’s previous statements, where he called for the «stifling» of Boric’s government when he took office as part of the opposition.

Those statements were documented in a CNN article from 2022, which noted that in a speech, Schalper stated:

“The socialists have already notified Mr. Boric that they will not advance either on the 40 hours or on reform X unless he moderates the Convention… the party’s task is to use Gabriel Boric’s reforms as a counterbalance of power.”

The contrast between the deputy’s current statements and his previous calls from 2022 has reignited the debate regarding the opposition’s role in the face of a new government. On social media, users questioned the consistency of the parliamentarian’s message as old recordings went viral following the interview.

