Search Intensifies in Los Lagos for 6 Missing Crew After Salmon Boat Sinks in Reloncaví Estuary

A large-scale SAR operation, involving naval and aerial units, divers, and underwater robots, is underway in the area following the rescue of two survivors. The sunken vessel was providing support services to fish farming centers in the region.

An extensive maritime search and rescue (SAR) operation is underway in the frigid waters of the Reloncaví Estuary since early Tuesday morning after a salmon boat sank with eight people aboard, leaving six crew members missing.

The incident was confirmed by the Maritime Governor of Puerto Montt, who activated emergency protocols after receiving an alert in the early hours. The stricken vessel, named “Koñimo I,” registry number 3349 from the port of Coronel, was providing support to fish farms in the area.

According to official information from maritime authorities, the rescue operation successfully located two survivors, who were immediately provided medical attention as per established procedures. However, as of now, six crew members remain missing, leaving the local community in uncertainty.

Aerial Vehicles and Robots to Aid Water Search Efforts

The Maritime Governor of Puerto Montt, Captain LT Mario Besoain, outlined the scale of the human and technical resources currently racing against time in the area.

«Personnel from the Maritime Governor’s office and the port captaincy of Puerto Montt and Cochamó, rescue divers, and volunteers from the lifeboat service are working in the area, alongside various civil resources that have joined efforts during the emergency,» he stated, as reported by T13.

«The rescued individuals were attended to according to established procedures, while efforts are currently focused on locating the six missing crew members,» he emphasized.

The search is taking place under challenging conditions, considering the weather and navigation variables typical of the Reloncaví Estuary. To intensify efforts, an aircraft from the Aeronaval Group of Puerto Montt will join the operation in the coming hours, enabling broader aerial surveillance. Additionally, as confirmed by sources to SoyChile, underwater robots will be deployed to assist in the search, a technological step to enhance exploration both at the surface and the seabed, underscoring the complexity and depth of the task.

Vessel Was Moored to a Fish Farm Module

Sergeant 1st Class L and port captain of Cochamó, Rodrigo Sánchez, explained the origin of the emergency.

«We are conducting search operations for individuals that are reported missing using maritime units under the jurisdiction of the Maritime Governor of Puerto Montt,» he indicated, noting that a phone call initially reported the accident.

Daisy Gallardo, commander of the Lifeboat Service of Puerto Montt, clarified to the media that rescue actions were initiated around 5:30 AM, promptly mobilizing volunteers, divers, and several vessels to assist in the search for the missing.

Governor Besoain provided a crucial detail about the sinking’s circumstances, stating that the vessel originated from the port of Coronel and was moored to a fish farm module at the time of the incident.

The Reloncaví Estuary is a hub of intense aquaculture activity, where vessels like the “Koñimo I” are essential for the maintenance and support of salmon farming operations. Incidents of this nature highlight the inherent risks associated with maritime operations in one of the country’s top salmon production regions.

The SAR operation continues under the coordination of the Chilean Navy, with personnel from the Maritime Governor’s office of Puerto Montt, port captaincies of Puerto Montt and Cochamó, rescue divers, as well as volunteers from lifeboats and civil resources on-site.

