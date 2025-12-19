Second Burglary Strikes Director of De Frente Magazine Amid High-Profile Investigations

Original article: Segundo robo afecta al director de Revista De Frente en medio de investigaciones de alta connotación pública

On Tuesday night, unknown individuals broke into the home of the director of De Frente magazine in Peñalolén for the second time in less than two months. These incidents coincide with the publication of journalistic investigations into alleged corruption and drug trafficking within state institutions.

On December 17, Nicolás Romero, the director of De Frente, was targeted in a burglary at his residence in Peñalolén, marking the second such event in under two months. The first incident occurred during the first week of November while Romero was campaigning as a candidate for deputy in the area.

The latest burglary happened around 19:45 on Tuesday. However, Romero reported that police arrived at his home only around 23:00, and they did not take the complaint at the scene; he was forced to file it the next day at the police station.

Romero, a lawyer and communicator with a master’s degree in sociology, has led De Frente since its establishment in 2017. He noted that the outlet has recently published public interest allegations involving police officials.

One such case is associated with the Iván Tapia case, involving a former policeman currently serving a seven-year prison sentence who claimed he was framed for the loss of two firearms. This case implicates personnel from the Valle Hermoso police station in La Ligua.

When asked about the timing of the robberies concerning the publication of allegations, Romero stated, «Indeed, the coincidence of this complaint, along with others against corruption and particularly against drug trafficking in the police, coincides with these two burglaries. One occurred in the first week of November, and the second happened at my home at 20:00 yesterday. And yes, it coincides with this ongoing investigation.»

Although he cannot definitively link the burglaries to the investigations of his media outlet, Romero stressed that he does not dismiss the possibility. He warned that it would be extremely serious if common criminals were employed to exert pressure or harassment against journalists.

He also explained that he chose to make the situation public for safety reasons, given that the events occurred in a sensitive family context. He recounted that in both instances, the intruders entered his two-year-old son’s room, who had been present mere minutes before the first burglary.

«So my intent is clearly to make this complaint public, to seek greater protection as this could not only constitute a common crime of burglary in a dwelling but could actually be harassment against journalists exposing issues involving powerful institutional figures,» he stated.

For this reason, the magazine made the case public, considering that these burglaries occurred while they were conducting public interest investigations and maintaining a critical editorial line regarding illegal business networks and organized crime. Their goal is to seek visibility and protection «in the face of what could be, we cannot conclusively affirm, a situation of harassment due to the investigations we are conducting.»

Additionally, Romero indicated that on Wednesday the 17th, he filed a complaint with the National Institute of Human Rights (INDH) to officially document the incidents. He clarified that for the INDH to act, proof of public officials involved in human rights violations is needed, which has not been established in this case. Thus, Romero submitted the complaint and provided details for the case to be recorded.

Lastly, on an international level, Romero stated that the case is being made public through the media to gain increased visibility, «hoping that this helps us avoid future or potential attacks,» he concluded.

While it cannot be concluded that the police or other political actors are involved in these incidents, the timing of the burglaries in relation to the accusations published by De Frente raises questions about the safety and protection afforded to journalists and media outlets investigating corruption and organized crime in the country.