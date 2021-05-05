Sedition against Venezuela: the ties of Duque, Guaidó, Trump and Goudreau in the Gideon operation

The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, said this Monday that the claims made by Caracas, before, during and after the failed Operation Gideon, carried out a year ago against his country, are no longer speculations but «proven facts» of versions that – at the time – were made invisible by the media that doubted the statements of the Venezuelan Government.

«They are no longer evidence, they are no longer indications, they are now proven facts», said Rodríguez at a press conference held in Caracas before national and international media. He stressed that, although his government’s warnings were rejected by «the mass media», the truth finally prevailed.

Rodríguez took the opportunity to describe Operation Gideon as «the most serious mercenary, paramilitary aggression against the territorial integrity of Venezuela that has occurred in the last century and a half». This action -he assured – was conceived with the consent and complicity of the Government of Colombia, headed by Iván Duque, reports RT.

Regarding this account of the events that occurred a year ago, with which it was intended to invade Venezuela so as to kidnap and / or assassinate President Nicolás Maduro along with other members of the Public Powers of the Venezuelan State, Rodríguez said it was necessary to make this ‘account’ because after the capture in Colombia of several involved in the events, finally all the claims made from Venezuela are confirmed.

«The capture of the Sequea brothers, Yacsy (Álvarez) Mirabal and Rayder Russo alias ‘Pico’, confirms that everything we had said about the relationship between Iván Duque, Juan Guaidó, the mercenary Jordan Goudreau and the relationship of Goudreau with the administration of Donald Trump, was completely true and is absolutely proven at the present time», he stressed.

Background and complaints from Venezuela to the UN

The parliamentarian recalled that in 2019 the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, spoke before the United Nations to deny Duque’s false accusations and presented the coordinates of three paramilitary camps that were installed in Colombia, specifically in the regions of Maicao, Riohacha and Santa Marta, places where the mercenaries of Operation Gideon were trained by US advisers.

He said that the Venezuelan Parliament will take the corresponding steps to «insist on the extradition of Jordan Goudreau» for his participation in these actions, which are related to the attempted assassination with drones carried out in Caracas against Maduro on August 4, 2018, in which Rayder Russo had been singled out as one of the principal instigator.

Regarding this action, Rodríguez said it was only after September 3, 2020 – when Russo was captured in Colombia – that the version that Venezuela had denounced a year earlier began to be disclosed in the media.

«The testimonies of those involved in Operation Gideon are evident, public and notorious. However, Colombia has denied all these plans”, said Rodríguez, who also recalled that the signatures that appear in the contract signed between Guaidó, Goudreau, Juan José Rendón and Sergio Vergara, have been fully verified.

Meanwhile, the parliamentarian added that, in that «macabre» contract established with «the mercenary contractor» Silvercorp US, to invade Venezuela, the intention was to eliminate the limits of the South American country and replace its Armed Forces with a US ‘security’ company.