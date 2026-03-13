Original article: «Lo conversamos con el ministro»: Presidenta del Senado asegura que «no va a haber ningún retroceso en la Ley de 40 Horas»

Senate President Affirms No Backtracking on 40-Hour Work Law Amid Controversy

Senate President Paulina Núñez (RN) addressed the controversies sparked by comments from the new Minister of Labor, Tomás Rau, who stated that the incoming government would review «everything that has in some way contributed to hindering employment,» raising concerns regarding the 40-Hour Work Law.

Regarding this, the Antofagasta representative declared, «I want to be very clear: there will be no backtracking on the 40-Hour Work Law. Not because we have requested it, but because the government has never intended to move away from this law or to modify it, nor to take steps back on what we all know is a right for workers.»

Senator Núñez added that «what is happening today is a technical matter, which is already included in the law, about how we are executing and organizing the workday through the Labor Directorate.»

The legislator informed that the issue of the 40 Hours was discussed with the minister, expressing gratitude for the clarity, stating that if any modification were to occur, it would undoubtedly go through Congress.

«But that will not happen,» she continued, «and it is the Labor Directorate that will need to issue its rulings to see how we can better execute what, as I just mentioned, is a gradual process,» concluded the Senate President.

We will continue to provide updates.